Why are Vikings starting Carson Wentz over JJ McCarthy? QB decision sparks fan debate after Kyler Murray injury

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt an early setback in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers when quarterback Kyler Murray left the game with a concussion. With Murray unable to continue, head coach Kevin O'Connell turned to veteran backup Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz has emerged as the leading option to start in Week 2 against the Chicago Bear. (AP Photo)

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While the Vikings have yet to provide a timeline for Murray's return, Wentz has emerged as the leading option to start in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, according to FOX Sports.

Minnesota's quarterback depth chart currently has Wentz ahead of J.J. McCarthy, who is listed as the team's third quarterback.

Wentz over McCarthy triggers mixed reactions

Deep Dive Why did the Vikings choose Carson Wentz over J.J. McCarthy as the backup quarterback? The Vikings selected Carson Wentz as the backup quarterback due to his extensive experience, having nearly 100 career starts, which provides valuable insight and stability in high-pressure situations. What implications does Kyler Murray's concussion have on the Vikings' quarterback depth chart? Kyler Murray's concussion elevated Carson Wentz to a starting role, pushing J.J. McCarthy to the inactive third-string position, as he can only play if both Murray and Wentz are unable to participate. How did Carson Wentz perform after replacing Kyler Murray in the game against the Packers? Carson Wentz had a strong performance, leading the Vikings on a comeback with three touchdown passes after initially struggling, helping the team secure a 39-22 victory.

The possibility of Wentz starting against Chicago has generated mixed reactions from fans, despite his strong performance in the opener against Green Bay.

One user highlighted Wentz's value as a backup but questioned how he would fare against the Bears, writing, "Wentz is a good backup but he’s gonna get smoked this weekend."

Another fan called for McCarthy to receive an opportunity, writing, "jj should be starting."

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{{^usCountry}} One more user added, " if they want to win in Chicago you play J.J. McCarthy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One more user added, " if they want to win in Chicago you play J.J. McCarthy." {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan supported Wentz as a starting option based on his production but raised concerns about his durability. "Should be the starting qb moving forward but his injury history concerns me,” the user tweeted.

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A similar reaction read, "He’s a good backup, but I feel like his play style will get him injured again. He seemed to be banged up already during this game."

However, several fans backed the idea of Wentz starting in Week 2. One user wrote, " If Wenz starts a Chicago we lose."

Another added, "Wentz is cool under pressure, go with it ."

Murray exits after first-quarter hit

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Kyler Murray's first game with the Vikings was cut short during the opening quarter after he took a hit to the head on a scramble. Murray stayed down for a few minutes before getting up and making his way off the field on his own.

Carson Wentz replaced him and overcame a shaky start to spark a dramatic turnaround for Minnesota.

Wentz leads Vikings' comeback win

The Vikings trailed 22-10 late in the third quarter before mounting a decisive comeback and closing the game on a 29-0 run for a 39-22 victory.

Wentz stepped in following Murray's first-quarter concussion and helped lead Minnesota past its division rival. He threw three touchdown passes, including two to Justin Jefferson and another momentum-changing score to tight end T.J Hockenson.

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The 33-year-old found his rhythm as the game progressed and led the Vikings on four consecutive touchdown drives during their comeback.

A potential start against the Bears would mark the 100th start of Wentz's 11-year NFL career. O'Connell and Jefferson have both dealt with quarterback changes in recent seasons and expressed full confidence in Wentz following Sunday's victory.

With inputs from Reuters report.