Why Argentina requested blue away jersey vs England in semifinal? Know reason as 'cábala' tradition comes into focus

Argentina have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face England in a fixture that carries some historical significance.

Argentina have asked for permission to play in their blue away jersey instead of their traditional home kit in semifinal vs England. (Instagram)

However, ahead of the showdown in Atlanta, the Argentine team has made a special request related to the game.

Argentina requests away kit vs England

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La Albiceleste's request concerns the kit they will wear against England on Wednesday. Argentina have asked FIFA for permission to play in their blue away jersey instead of their traditional home kit.

Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, who has been covering the national team on the ground throughout the tournament, shared the update on Sunday evening. He tweeted on X, “Argentina requested to play with the blue jersey against England.”

However, the request has not yet been approved. According to Edul, a final decision is expected on Tuesday. His post further stated. “It will be decided on Tuesday.”

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{{^usCountry}} La Scaloneta has donned the away blue kit only once in this tournament. It was in their final group stage fixture against Jordan in Dallas stadium which they won by 3-1. Is good luck or ‘cábala’ the reason behind it? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} La Scaloneta has donned the away blue kit only once in this tournament. It was in their final group stage fixture against Jordan in Dallas stadium which they won by 3-1. Is good luck or ‘cábala’ the reason behind it? {{/usCountry}}

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While there has been no official confirmation about the reason behind Argentina's request to wear their away kit, it probably can be associated with superstition and good luck—what is famously known as a cábala in Argentina.

Argentina have faced the Three Lions a total of five times in World Cup history, three of them coming in knockout fixtures.

Diego Armando Maradona scoring goal of the century during the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England.

While England hold a slight edge with three victories, La Albiceleste have claimed two wins, including the famous 1986 quarter-final that featured Diego Maradona's iconic "Goal of the Century." The other victory came on penalties in the 1998 Round of 16.

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Interestingly, on both occasions that Argentina defeated England, La Albiceleste wore their navy or dark blue away jersey instead of their iconic blue and white striped home kit.

Cábala drives Argentina's rituals

This could be one of the reasons behind Argentina's reported request, and it is no secret how important superstition—or cábala—is in Argentine culture, especially when it comes to football.

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There have been several examples over the years, from AFA president Claudio Tapia posting a picture with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul while drinking mate on matchday, to fans insisting on keeping the exact same seating arrangement while watching games for good luck.

Practical reason behind request

However, even if the superstition angle is set aside, Argentina's request could simply be a practical one.

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Since FIFA has listed England as the home team for the semi-final, it would technically make sense for Argentina to wear their away kit.

England dream meets Argentina

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Nevertheless, the biggest challenge of Argentina's World Cup campaign so far awaits Lionel Messi's side on Wednesday, with Jude Bellingham leading England's hopes of finally bringing the trophy home.