Why Bryce Harper was removed from Phillies vs Rockies today. Unfortunate injury update

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a major blow early in their Saturday game against the Colorado Rockies. Bryce Harper, who had entered the game in brilliant form after recording two hits and two walks in the previous game, was forced to leave during the opening inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Why Bryce Harper left Phillies vs Rockies today

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the dugout before a game against the Athletics (Getty Images via AFP)

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It was later revealed that Harper was removed after he suffered a migraine. This comes as Phillies are hosting Colorado in the second game of the series after dropping Friday’s opener 9-7.

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Philadelphia made the decision to pull Harper almost immediately after the game began. Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation reported: “Bryce Harper was removed from the game with a migraine, Phillies said.” Felix Reyes later entered the game as Harper’s replacement.

Charlotte Varnes also posted: “Bryce Harper was removed from the game with a migraine. Felix Reyes is pinch-hitting for him in the first.”

Harper’s strong 2026 season

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{{^usCountry}} Before Saturday’s early exit, Harper had been one of Philadelphia’s top contributors this season. Across 39 games, the former MVP was batting .282 with 40 hits, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Saturday’s early exit, Harper had been one of Philadelphia’s top contributors this season. Across 39 games, the former MVP was batting .282 with 40 hits, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several fans reacted to Harper's exit. “There have been more migraine related issues for the Phillies this season than I can remember. Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, and now Bryce Harper,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several fans reacted to Harper's exit. “There have been more migraine related issues for the Phillies this season than I can remember. Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, and now Bryce Harper,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Bryce Harper has left the game with a migraine. He is the 3rd Phillie to be scratched for a migraine this year,” another one added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bryce Harper has left the game with a migraine. He is the 3rd Phillie to be scratched for a migraine this year,” another one added. {{/usCountry}}

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“What’s going on in the Phillies clubhouse that Harper is the third player to not start a game due to a migraine? What’s triggering all the guys?!” a third fan tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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