Why Damar Hamlin didn't play vs Ravens. Fury after Bills' Cole Bishop-Joey Bosa tactic fails

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were on fire on Sunday. The duo led the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 lead at halftime against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo fans were, meanwhile, furious at the team's defensive tactics and questioned why coach Sean McDermott did not play Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during a preseason game(Getty Images via AFP)

Fury against Joey Bosa and Cole Bishop

“cole bishop is not going to work and i’m done with even attempting to believe in this mfer idc what yall say,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I think Cole Bishop has to quit football now. I don’t make the rules, Derrick Henry does. 🤷‍♂️,” another one tweeted.

“How many times is Joey Bosa going to pick the tiny RB instead of waiting on Lamar Jackson?” a third one asked.

Why Damar Hamlin is not playing vs Ravens

In simple terms, Damar Hamlin has taken a hit on the roster. The 27-year-old, whose story is one of the NFL’s most powerful reminders of resilience, suffered a near-fatal on-field collapse a couple of years ago.

Now, his role on the field has shifted. While he remains on the Bills’ roster, he is no longer penciled in as a starter. Buffalo’s coaching staff plans to lean on Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp as their primary safeties, leaving Hamlin as a depth option who could still see action, but not at the same level of involvement as in previous years.

Over the past two seasons, Hamlin has logged significant snaps, though advanced analytics often graded him lower than other options. Last year, he stepped into a bigger role only after Bishop struggled through an injury-plagued camp.

Bills' defense depth chart

DE

Greg Rousseau

A.J. Epenesa

Javon Solomon

DT

Ed Oliver

T.J. Sanders

DeWayne Carter

DT

DaQuan Jones

Deone Walker

DE

Joey Bosa

Landon Jackson

LB

Matt Milano

Shaq Thompson

LB

Terrel Bernard

Joe Andreessen

LB

Dorian Williams

NCB

Taron Johnson

Cam Lewis

Jordan Hancock

CB

Tre'Davious White

Ja'Marcus Ingram

Brandon Codrington

CB

Christian Benford

Dorian Strong

S

Taylor Rapp

Cam Lewis

Jordan Hancock

S

Cole Bishop

Damar Hamlin

