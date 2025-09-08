Why Damar Hamlin didn't play vs Ravens. Fury after Bills' Cole Bishop-Joey Bosa tactic fails
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were on fire on Sunday. The duo led the Ravens to a 20-13 lead at halftime against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were on fire on Sunday. The duo led the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 lead at halftime against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo fans were, meanwhile, furious at the team's defensive tactics and questioned why coach Sean McDermott did not play Damar Hamlin.
Fury against Joey Bosa and Cole Bishop
“cole bishop is not going to work and i’m done with even attempting to believe in this mfer idc what yall say,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“I think Cole Bishop has to quit football now. I don’t make the rules, Derrick Henry does. 🤷♂️,” another one tweeted.
“How many times is Joey Bosa going to pick the tiny RB instead of waiting on Lamar Jackson?” a third one asked.
Why Damar Hamlin is not playing vs Ravens
In simple terms, Damar Hamlin has taken a hit on the roster. The 27-year-old, whose story is one of the NFL’s most powerful reminders of resilience, suffered a near-fatal on-field collapse a couple of years ago.
Now, his role on the field has shifted. While he remains on the Bills’ roster, he is no longer penciled in as a starter. Buffalo’s coaching staff plans to lean on Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp as their primary safeties, leaving Hamlin as a depth option who could still see action, but not at the same level of involvement as in previous years.
Over the past two seasons, Hamlin has logged significant snaps, though advanced analytics often graded him lower than other options. Last year, he stepped into a bigger role only after Bishop struggled through an injury-plagued camp.
Bills' defense depth chart
DE
Greg Rousseau
A.J. Epenesa
Javon Solomon
DT
Ed Oliver
T.J. Sanders
DeWayne Carter
DT
DaQuan Jones
Deone Walker
DE
Joey Bosa
Landon Jackson
LB
Matt Milano
Shaq Thompson
LB
Terrel Bernard
Joe Andreessen
LB
Dorian Williams
NCB
Taron Johnson
Cam Lewis
Jordan Hancock
CB
Tre'Davious White
Ja'Marcus Ingram
Brandon Codrington
CB
Christian Benford
Dorian Strong
S
Taylor Rapp
S
Cole Bishop
Damar Hamlin
