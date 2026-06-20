Why is Christian Pulisic not playing today vs Australia? Latest calf injury update

Just as the USMNT were gearing up to begin their second FIFA World Cup group-stage fixture against Australia, a sudden and unexpected setback emerged from inside the camp only moments before kickoff.

Christian Pulisic ruled out

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Friday’s clash against Australia(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Friday’s clash against Australia due to a calf injury, with Ricardo Pepi set to replace him in the starting lineup, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed to FOX Sports.

Pulisic had been instrumental in the team’s opening win over Paraguay, providing an assist and playing a key role in forcing an own goal, helping drive the USMNT’s dominant performance.

Pulisic was forced off at half-time during the USA’s 4-1 opening win over Paraguay last week after picking up a calf injury and has yet to make a full recovery.

“Christian is not available,” Pochettino told Fox Sports.

“His evolution is (going) really well, yesterday he was training.

“I hope that as soon as possible he can be ready to be selected again to be part of the team.”

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{{^usCountry}} Both the USA and Australia head into their Group D meeting in Seattle knowing that a win would secure qualification for the knockout rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the USA and Australia head into their Group D meeting in Seattle knowing that a win would secure qualification for the knockout rounds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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