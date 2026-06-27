Why is Erling Haaland not playing today? Know reason ahead of France vs Norway clash
Much of the pre-match attention had centered on a showdown between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who both enter the contest with four goals.
The highly anticipated clash between France and Norway, which will determine the group winner, is set to kick off at Boston Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Much of the pre-match attention had centered on a showdown between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who both enter the contest with four goals.
However, fans will not get to witness that battle from the opening whistle.
Haaland not listed in starting XI
Haaland has been left out of Norway's starting lineup and will begin the match on the bench. He is joined by several other key players, including Martin Odegaard.
The decision appears to be a strategic one from Norway head coach Stale Solbakken, who has opted to rest as many as 10 players that started the team's previous victory over Senegal.
With the stakes expected to rise as the match progresses, Solbakken could turn to his star names later in the game in hopes of providing a decisive impact off the bench.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More