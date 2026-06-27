Why is Erling Haaland not playing today? Know reason ahead of France vs Norway clash

The highly anticipated clash between France and Norway, which will determine the group winner, is set to kick off at Boston Stadium on Friday afternoon. Erling Haaland starts on bench vs France in group winner deciding fixture. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Much of the pre-match attention had centered on a showdown between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who both enter the contest with four goals.

However, fans will not get to witness that battle from the opening whistle.