Why is Ja Morant not playing tonight vs Spurs? Injury update and return timeline

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play against the San Antonio Spurs today due to injury, as he continues to recover from a Grade 1 strain of his right calf. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is recovering from a Grade 1 strain of his right calf.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

What happened to Ja Morant?

Ja Morant exited Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter after experiencing discomfort in his right calf. Subsequent evaluations revealed a Grade 1 calf strain, and the team announced he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. He is expected to remain out until at least early December while he recovers.

Morant scored seven points in six minutes before leaving Saturday's game with right calf soreness. This follows another recent issue, as he also missed Wednesday’s matchup in Boston due to a sore right ankle.

Another setback for Morant

Ja Morant’s injury comes on the heels of a one-game suspension on Nov. 2 for what the Grizzlies described as “conduct detrimental to the team.”

While the team did not provide specifics, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that head coach Tuomas Iisalo challenged Morant’s leadership and effort following Friday’s narrow NBA Cup group-stage loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to the report, Morant reacted with a disrespectful tone, prompting disciplinary action.

Morant finished that Lakers game with eight points in 30 minutes. When approached by reporters afterward about his individual performance, he repeatedly deflected, telling the media to “go ask the coaching staff” why he struggled.

"Go ask him [Iisalo]. They had a whole spiel in here, so," Morant said.

When asked a follow-up about what he could have done differently, he added, "According to them, probably don't play me, honestly. That's what basically the message was, so ... it's cool."