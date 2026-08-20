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    Couple held for selling mortgaged Gurugram flat for ₹1.1cr using forged papers

    Police said the property was mortgaged to a bank and the accused allegedly forged statements, foreclosure papers and an NOC to show the loan was cleared.

    Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 10:42:15 IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
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    A couple was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling a flat in Sushant Lok Phase-2 for 1.10 crore by forging bank statements and a no-objection certificate (NOC), police said on Wednesday.

    Couple held for selling mortgaged Gurugram flat for ₹1.1cr using forged papers
    Couple held for selling mortgaged Gurugram flat for ₹1.1cr using forged papers

    Police said the property was mortgaged to a bank and had an outstanding home loan of 35.70 lakh. The couple, both residents of Delhi, allegedly told the buyer about the pending loan and assured him it would be cleared, after which the bank NOC and original documents would be handed over.

    A city resident filed a complaint at Sector 56 police station on April 4, alleging that the couple had agreed to sell him the flat for 1.10 crore. The complainant paid the entire sale amount in instalments, police said.

    Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the couple forged bank statements, foreclosure and other documents to convince the buyer that the loan had been cleared. The sale deed was executed in the name of the complainant and his wife on January 23 last year, he said.

    Several months later, the buyer verified the property records with the bank and found that 35.70 lakh was still outstanding. “The bank statements were shown to the officials and were found to be fake,” Turan said.

    Police said a case of cheating and forgery was registered on the victim’s complaint, and the couple was arrested after the investigation found the documents were forged and the loan remained unpaid.

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