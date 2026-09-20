Why is Jake Tonges fined? Reason behind 49ers TE’s NFL punishment after season-ending injury explained

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges is facing an unusual situation after his season came to an abrupt end with a serious knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Jake Tonges suffered a season-ending knee injury during San Francisco’s season opener. (AP Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tonges suffered the injury during San Francisco’s season opener and was unable to continue after remaining down on the field following the play.

However, Tonges’ injury is not the only development stemming from the play. The NFL has now handed him a fine of more than $9,000 for an action that occurred during the same game, according to NBC Sports report.

Why was Jake Tonges fined?

The NFL fined Tonges $9,266 for unnecessary roughness following an unpenalized leg-whip block on Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during the second quarter.

No flag was thrown on the play, which helped set up a 12-yard run by Deebo Samuel. The league nevertheless reviewed the incident after the game and subsequently issued Tonges the fine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The punishment means Tonges is now dealing with a financial penalty in addition to the season-ending injury he suffered during the contest. Kyle Juszczyk also fined {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The punishment means Tonges is now dealing with a financial penalty in addition to the season-ending injury he suffered during the contest. Kyle Juszczyk also fined {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tonges was joined by another San Francisco player in receiving an NFL fine after the Week 1 win over the Rams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kyle Juszczyk was handed a $20,033 penalty for unnecessary roughness and illegal use of the helmet. The 35-year-old fullback was cited for using the crown of his helmet while making a block on Myles Garrett during the third quarter of the 27-7 victory.

Also read | Haley, Matt Kalil's ex-wife, shares scathing post after ex-NFL player's lawsuit over penis size comments dismissed

Juszczyk’s fine ranked among the largest issued for Week 1 infractions. The only player fined more was Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was penalized $23,027.

Rams players also receive fines

Two Rams players were also fined for incidents from the game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tyler Davis received a $6,225 fine for roughing the passer against Brock Purdy after a hit to the quarterback's head and neck area. Nate Landman was fined $11,111 for unnecessary roughness involving use of the helmet.

Tonges placed on injured reserve

Tonges' season-ending injury occurred on a play that left him unable to get off the field under his own power. The injury was to his right knee, and head coach Kyle Shanahan later said it involved the medial collateral ligament along with some other "issues."

Also read | Ladd McConkey injury update: Fresh intel offers relief hours after concerning Chargers practice news

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 49ers officially placed Tonges on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday. The team then promoted tight end Brayden Willis from its practice squad to fill the No. 3 tight end role.

Tonges had signed a two-year, $8 million contract with San Francisco during the offseason after becoming a restricted free agent, making his sudden season-ending injury an especially significant setback for the tight end.