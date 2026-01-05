Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Why is Josh Allen not playing today vs Jets? Bills make bold decision after opening snap

    Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 3:51 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Bills QB Josh Allen has been managing a right foot/ankle injury that has been aggravated in recent weeks, prompting the coaching staff to limit his workload.

    The Buffalo Bills chose to rest superstar quarterback Josh Allen for most of their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets after he took only the opening snap of the game.

    The reigning 2024 NFL MVP started the contest, took the first snap, and handed the ball off to running back James Cook, who picked up a 10-yard gain. Moments later, Allen exited the field and was replaced by backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

    Also Read: What happened to Dak Prescott? Here's why Cowboys QB is not playing vs Giants; Joe Milton takes over

    Why isn't Josh Allen playing the full game?

    The Bills have already clinched a playoff berth, limiting the potential impact of the Week 18 result on their postseason seeding. With little to gain, Buffalo opted to prioritize Allen’s health.

    Josh Allen has been managing a right foot/ankle injury that has been aggravated in recent weeks, prompting the coaching staff to limit his workload. However, by starting the game and taking at least one snap, Allen was able to extend his consecutive starts streak before being pulled.

    Trubisky took over under center for the remainder of the game as the Bills focused on keeping their franchise quarterback healthy heading into the playoffs.

    Also Read: Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs game tonight? Latest update from Allegiant Stadium amid Travis Kelce retirement rumors

    Bills' inactives for the game:

    LB Terrel Bernard

    WR Brandin Cooks

    S Jordan Poyer

    DE Greg Rousseau

    T Dion Hawkins

    DE DaQuan Jones

    DE Joey Bosa

    The Jets' inactive list for the Bills:

    QB Tyrod Taylor (Emergency QB)

    WR Tyler Johnson

    RB Breece Hall

    CB Brandon Stephens

    CB Qwan'tez Stiggers

    DL Micheal Clemons

    TE Jelani Woods

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    News/Sports/Us Sports/Why Is Josh Allen Not Playing Today Vs Jets? Bills Make Bold Decision After Opening Snap
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes