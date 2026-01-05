Why is Josh Allen not playing today vs Jets? Bills make bold decision after opening snap
Bills QB Josh Allen has been managing a right foot/ankle injury that has been aggravated in recent weeks, prompting the coaching staff to limit his workload.
The Buffalo Bills chose to rest superstar quarterback Josh Allen for most of their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets after he took only the opening snap of the game.
The reigning 2024 NFL MVP started the contest, took the first snap, and handed the ball off to running back James Cook, who picked up a 10-yard gain. Moments later, Allen exited the field and was replaced by backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Also Read: What happened to Dak Prescott? Here's why Cowboys QB is not playing vs Giants; Joe Milton takes over
Why isn't Josh Allen playing the full game?
The Bills have already clinched a playoff berth, limiting the potential impact of the Week 18 result on their postseason seeding. With little to gain, Buffalo opted to prioritize Allen’s health.
Josh Allen has been managing a right foot/ankle injury that has been aggravated in recent weeks, prompting the coaching staff to limit his workload. However, by starting the game and taking at least one snap, Allen was able to extend his consecutive starts streak before being pulled.
Trubisky took over under center for the remainder of the game as the Bills focused on keeping their franchise quarterback healthy heading into the playoffs.
Also Read: Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs game tonight? Latest update from Allegiant Stadium amid Travis Kelce retirement rumors
Bills' inactives for the game:
LB Terrel Bernard
WR Brandin Cooks
S Jordan Poyer
DE Greg Rousseau
T Dion Hawkins
DE DaQuan Jones
DE Joey Bosa
The Jets' inactive list for the Bills:
QB Tyrod Taylor (Emergency QB)
WR Tyler Johnson
RB Breece Hall
CB Brandon Stephens
CB Qwan'tez Stiggers
DL Micheal Clemons
TE Jelani Woods
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More