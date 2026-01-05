Why is Josh Allen not playing today vs Jets? Bills make bold decision after opening snap

The Buffalo Bills chose to rest superstar quarterback Josh Allen for most of their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets after he took only the opening snap of the game.

The reigning 2024 NFL MVP started the contest, took the first snap, and handed the ball off to running back James Cook, who picked up a 10-yard gain. Moments later, Allen exited the field and was replaced by backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Why isn't Josh Allen playing the full game? The Bills have already clinched a playoff berth, limiting the potential impact of the Week 18 result on their postseason seeding. With little to gain, Buffalo opted to prioritize Allen’s health.

Josh Allen has been managing a right foot/ankle injury that has been aggravated in recent weeks, prompting the coaching staff to limit his workload. However, by starting the game and taking at least one snap, Allen was able to extend his consecutive starts streak before being pulled.

Trubisky took over under center for the remainder of the game as the Bills focused on keeping their franchise quarterback healthy heading into the playoffs.

Bills' inactives for the game: LB Terrel Bernard

WR Brandin Cooks

S Jordan Poyer

DE Greg Rousseau

T Dion Hawkins

DE DaQuan Jones

DE Joey Bosa

The Jets' inactive list for the Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor (Emergency QB)

WR Tyler Johnson

RB Breece Hall

CB Brandon Stephens

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers

DL Micheal Clemons

TE Jelani Woods