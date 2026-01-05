Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs game tonight? Latest update from Allegiant Stadium amid Travis Kelce retirement rumors

Travis Kelce's time with the Kansas City Chiefs could be coming to an end. The 36-year-old tight end might be playing his last game with the team as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4. While Kelce has not formally announced his retirement, his contract with the Chiefs comes to an end at the close of the 2025 season, and a renewal has not been announced yet. Travis Kelce might potentially be playing his last game for the Kansas City Chiefs. (Getty Images via AFP)

While many have taken to X to remember his time with the Chiefs and to bid their farewells, there is a lot of speculation about whether fiancée Taylor Swift will be in attendance to support Kelce during what could be his last Chiefs outing.

Also Read | Travis Kelce reveals he and Taylor Swift have never argued in their 2.5-year relationship

All eyes are on Allegiant Stadium where the game is underway.

Is Taylor Swift in attendance at the Chiefs v Raiders game?

It is unclear as of now if Swift is in attendance. Visuals from the stadium have not yet shown the billionaire pop star. Swift has not attended on-the-road games, and Chiefs have already been knocked out which means the current game is a low-stakes matchup.

However, the potential of it being Kelce's swan song with the Chiefs might warrant an appearance from Swift, in support of her fiancé.

One report from Lipgists claimed that Swift had been seen with Kelce at the stadium. However, the visual of Kelce from the time, shared by the Chiefs official X handle didn't show Swift. HT.com could not independently verify the information in the Lipgists report.

Reactions to Travis Kelce

Several people meanwhile, had questions about whether Swift would be there for what could be Kelce's last Chiefs game. One person asked, “so is taylor, jason or any of the kelce’s there??.”

One fan added, “Last Sunday of the season for the Chiefs, it’s been a hell of a season but chief kingdom always, let’s just get Kelce at least 57 yards today please.”