Raiders place DE Maxx Crosby (knee) on injured reserve FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-CROSBY/ The Las Vegas Raiders placed Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby on injured reserve with a knee injury Saturday, ending his season one day after Crosby expressed frustration and left the team facility after being told he would not get to play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Crosby's knee injury is serious enough that he requires knee surgery, according to an ESPN report.

"After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player," the Raiders said in a statement. "Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season. We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field we look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond."

Crosby received his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod earlier this week. He has amassed 73 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and his first career interception in 15 games.

Overall, Crosby has 439 tackles, 69.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in 110 games in seven seasons with the Raiders.

Sunday's Raiders-Giants game is a matchup of 2-13 teams, with the loser taking pole position for the No. 1 pick in next April's draft. Crosby is the third Raiders starter to be placed on IR this week, joining standout tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn .

"Yeah, I don't give a s- about the pick," Crosby said earlier this week. "I don't play for that. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. That's what I focus on every day - and being a leader and a great influence."

As a corresponding move, Las Vegas signed rookie defensive end Jahfari Harvey to the active roster for what would be his NFL debut. The Raiders also elevated running back Chris Collier and receiver Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Field Level Media

