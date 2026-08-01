Why is Lamine Yamal not playing today vs Birmingham City? Is the Barcelona star injured? Reason explained

FC Barcelona took on Birmingham City FC in their second preseason fixture on Friday, but one notable name was missing from the starting lineup—No. 10 Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal was not listed in the squad for preseason game against Birmingham City FC. (AFP)

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Yamal was not included anywhere in the matchday squad—not even among the substitutes.

Why is Yamal not playing?

His absence may have initially sparked concerns among supporters about a possible injury, but there is no fitness issue behind the decision.

Instead, the 19-year-old, who helped Spain win the FIFA World Cup, is unavailable because of FIFA regulations requiring clubs to provide players who participated in the tournament with a minimum 21-day rest period.

The rule is designed to give players adequate recovery time after the World Cup and reduce the risk of injury before the new season begins.'

Yamal's World Cup campaign

Lamine Yamal played in every one of Spain's matches during their FIFA World Cup-winning campaign, including the full 120 minutes of the final against Argentina.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the Barcelona No. 10 found the back of the net only once during the tournament, his influence extended far beyond goals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the Barcelona No. 10 found the back of the net only once during the tournament, his influence extended far beyond goals. {{/usCountry}}

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His pace, dribbling ability and dangerous deliveries from wide areas consistently troubled opposing defenses throughout Spain's run.

Also read: Did Nicki Nicole accuse Lamine Yamal of ruining her career? Truth behind the viral X post

Yamal also played a key role in the semi-final against France, winning the opening penalty that Mikel Oyarzabal converted to put Spain ahead.

Other key players who are unavailable

Yamal is not the only Barcelona player unavailable for the friendly.

Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Joan Garcia and Pau Cubarsí have also been left out of the matchday squad as they continue serving the same FIFA-mandated post-World Cup rest period.

FC Barcelona's playing XI

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Barcelona's starting lineup for Friday's preseason clash featured Wojciech Szczęsny in goal, with Jofre Torrents, Gerard Martín, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart making up the back line.

Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó and Ebrima Tunkara started in midfield, while Shane Kluivert, Hamza Abdelkarim and new signing Karim Adeyemi led the attack.

Adeyemi headlines starting XI

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With several first-team regulars unavailable because of FIFA's mandatory post-World Cup rest period, Barcelona handed opportunities to a number of academy and fringe players who typically see limited action during the regular season.

Also read: Did Ines Garcia leave 'boyfriend' Gonzalo Torres for Lamine Yamal? Here's what social media claims

Among the standout names in the lineup was Adeyemi, one of the club's marquee arrivals this summer, making him a player many fans will be especially eager to watch.