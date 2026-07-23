Why is MLS reviewing Inter Miami over Casemiro transfer? Tampering allegation against club explained

Major League Soccer (MLS) has opened a review into an allegation that Inter Miami broke league rules while signing former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. The issue is linked to MLS’ Discovery Priority system, which gives clubs the first right to negotiate with certain players.

Brazil's Casemiro (5) celebrates his side's second goal by Matheus Cunha (9) during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

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According to ESPN’s Lizzy Becherano, the LA Galaxy filed a tampering claim after alleging that Inter Miami contacted Casemiro before securing his Discovery Priority rights. Although Inter Miami and the Galaxy have since reached an agreement that allowed the move to go through, MLS has confirmed that its review will continue before any further details are made public.

MLS investigates Inter Miami over Casemiro transfer

MLS confirmed that it is looking into the allegation and said it will not comment further until the process is complete.

“The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete,” MLS said in a statement.

According to ESPN’s Lizzy Becherano, sources confirmed that the LA Galaxy filed the tampering claim with MLS. The complaint alleged that Inter Miami made contact with Casemiro before obtaining the player’s Discovery Priority from the Galaxy.

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{{^usCountry}} MLS also confirmed that both clubs have now reached a settlement over the Discovery Priority. However, the league said the investigation will continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLS also confirmed that both clubs have now reached a settlement over the Discovery Priority. However, the league said the investigation will continue. {{/usCountry}}

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“While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation,” MLS said in another statement.

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LA Galaxy’s Discovery Priority claim explained

MLS clubs can place up to five players on their Discovery List at one time. If a player is on another club’s list, that club has the exclusive right to begin negotiations first.

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Because the LA Galaxy held Discovery Priority for Casemiro, Inter Miami first had to obtain those rights before completing the transfer.

MLS rules state: “If a club wants to sign a player on the Discovery List of another club that has higher Discovery priority on the player, it may offer that club $50,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the right to sign the player.”

The rules also add: “The club with the player on its Discovery List will then have five days (or three days during the Secondary Transfer Window) to either (i) accept the General Allocation Money and pass on the right to sign the player or (ii) make the player a genuine, objectively reasonable offer.”

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Casemiro signs despite ongoing MLS review

Casemiro joined Inter Miami after his Manchester United contract expired this summer. Once the settlement with the LA Galaxy was completed, the Brazilian midfielder signed a deal that runs through the end of the 2027 MLS spring season, with an option to extend it until June 2029.

While Casemiro is now officially an Inter Miami player, MLS has made it clear that its review into the tampering allegation will continue before the league releases the terms of the agreement between the two clubs.