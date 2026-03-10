When open knowledge meets intelligent discovery: HT Labs at the forefront of AI media revolution

In an AI-driven world, knowledge and content sharing cannot remain isolated silos. The future requires active engagement between open knowledge platforms, credible media institutions, and AI-powered discovery engines, to balance openness with responsibility. When Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder & CEO of HT Labs, met Jimmy Wales, Founder of Wikipedia, the conversation covered the connection between open, reliable knowledge with local human context and the future of content discovery in the age of Artificial Intelligence. (Hindustan Times)

Open knowledge projects like Wikipedia provide foundational knowledge, journalism provides context, and discovery platforms like OTTplay enable discovery and consumption. Connecting these layers responsibly could fundamentally improve how audiences navigate today’s overwhelming content universe.

Wales shared, “As AI reshapes how information is created, discovered, and consumed, one reality is becoming clear: AI systems are only as reliable as the knowledge foundations they are built on. In many ways, Wikipedia has quietly evolved into one of the internet’s most important neutral knowledge graphs, powering search, learning, and increasingly, AI itself.”

As streaming explodes and content multiplies, structured and verifiable information becomes critical. Strengthening open datasets around cinema, language, and cultural history ensures discovery is guided by credible knowledge rather than algorithmic noise. This intersection opens up exciting possibilities around how a legacy media institution like Hindustan Times, together with its innovation hub HT Labs, can contribute to the evolving AI ecosystem. With initiatives such as HT Archives preserving decades of credible journalism and OTTplay, an AI-led OTT aggregator built by HT Labs, this reflects how trusted journalism, archival knowledge, and AI-powered platforms can shape the next phase of the global media-tech ecosystem.

Mudaliar said: “We are entering a phase where AI will not be judged by how much content it can generate, but by how responsibly it understands and contextualises knowledge. At HT Labs, our focus is on building bridges – between open knowledge platforms, institutional archives, and AI-led discovery engines, so that users don’t just find more information, but find meaning. We are actively exploring collaborations with legacy knowledge institutions and global platforms to ensure that trusted archives and cultural memory are structured in ways that make them AI-

ready. The real opportunity lies in transforming India’s media and cultural heritage into intelligent discovery systems for the next billion users.”

In the AI era, cultural leadership will belong to those who make knowledge and entertainment not just accessible, but intelligently discoverable.

Praveen Das, Lead Partnerships Manager, South Asia at the Wikimedia Foundation, noted during the broader dialogue: “At the Wikimedia Foundation, our mission has always been to ensure that knowledge remains open, verifiable, and accessible to everyone. As AI reshapes how people discover and consume information, it becomes even more important to collaborate with media institutions and technology innovators. Exploring partnerships with organisations like HT Labs can allow us to think about how open knowledge, trusted archives, and intelligent discovery platforms can complement each other not just to distribute information faster, but to make it more contextual, reliable, and meaningful for users across languages and geographies.”

Echoing this perspective, Avinash Mudaliar emphasised that in an era obsessed with generating content faster, the real competitive advantage may lie in curating and preserving truth better.

The next phase of media and AI may not be about who owns information, but who helps the world understand it.

It reflects a broader movement: India positioning itself at the forefront of responsible AI, trusted and open data ecosystems, and globally discoverable culture.

As these thought leaders engaged in dialogue, one thing becomes clear: The next revolution in AI will not be built only on data. It will be built on trusted knowledge, preserved history, and intelligent discovery, all working together.