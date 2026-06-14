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Why is Morocco called ‘MAR’ at the FIFA World Cup? The unique reason behind the abbreviation confusing fans

According to FIFA's official country code system, Morocco is represented by "MAR" because the country is widely known as "Maroc" in French.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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Morocco's national football team is playing against Brazil today at the New York Stadium, but it is in the headlines not just because of its performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Morocco at New York/New Jersey Stadium. Morocco's Brahim Diaz in action with Brazil's Lucas Paqueta IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

One quirk on scoreboards and graphics puzzled a lot of match viewers: Morocco is displayed as "MAR" instead of the more evident "MOR."

While most FIFA team abbreviations use the first three letters of a country's English name, Morocco is one of several exceptions. The reason traces back to the country's historical and linguistic ties with France.

FIFA uses standardized three-letter country codes, known as trigrams, to identify its 211 member associations across competitions, rankings, official documents and broadcast graphics.

Read more: Brazil vs Morocco: The first heavyweight clash of the World Cup

Why does FIFA use 'MAR' instead of 'MOR'?

The historic FIFA World Cup 2026 officially featured its first major match after two exciting days of activity, and it has lived up to the hype.

The first forty-five minutes of Brazil vs. Morocco's Group C curtain-raiser at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were a huge hit.

Morocco got out to a strong start, controlling possession and generating the better opportunities. Ismael Saibari's spectacular finish in the 22nd minute gave the African champions the lead, rewarding their strong start.

But after withstanding the early pressure, Brazil progressively gained ground in the match.

The scenario is set for a competitive second half, with both teams' scores tied at one. However, in the second half, the game isn't being played with the same intensity as it was in the first half, and both teams are trading blows.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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