Why is Scottie Scheffler not playing this week at the Wyndham Championship ? Reason behind World No. 1's absence

The Wyndham Championship marks the 34th and final regular-season event on the 2026 PGA Tour calendar, giving players one last opportunity to make their mark before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.

Scottie Scheffler has opted not to compete in Greensboro this week. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The tournament returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Cameron Young captured the first PGA Tour victory of his career a year ago, a breakthrough that helped fuel the best season of his professional career in 2026.

Scottie Scheffler skips Wyndham Championship

While the field features several players chasing a crucial win, one notable absence stands out ahead of the tournament, which runs from August 6 through August 9.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has opted not to compete in Greensboro this week, and his decision appears to be part of a deliberate plan rather than the result of any injury or unexpected setback.

Why is Scheffler not playing in Greensboro?

Elite golfers such as Scottie Scheffler carefully plan their schedules around major championships, signature events, and the FedExCup Playoffs, balancing peak performance with adequate rest to avoid burnout and overplaying.

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{{^usCountry}} The 30-year-old golfer has elected to sit out the Wyndham Championship after already securing the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings, making the event unnecessary for his postseason ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 30-year-old golfer has elected to sit out the Wyndham Championship after already securing the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings, making the event unnecessary for his postseason ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of adding another start to his schedule, the world No. 1 has chosen to focus on recovery and preparation ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

No need for extra points

The Wyndham Championship largely serves as the final chance for players to collect enough FedExCup points to finish inside the top 70 and qualify for the postseason.

Scheffler gains valuable time to recover both physically and mentally before the playoffs begin.

Scheffler, however, has long since guaranteed his place in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, eliminating any need to compete for additional points this week.

Strategic week of rest

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By taking the week off, the world no.1 ranked golfer also gains valuable time to recover both physically and mentally before the playoffs begin.

After months of competition that included overseas travel, demanding course setups, and the constant pressure of the PGA Tour schedule, the break offers an opportunity to recharge.

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Skipping the tournament also allows Scheffler to manage fatigue accumulated during a busy stretch of the season, ensuring he is as fresh as possible when the FedExCup Playoffs get underway.

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