Why Jayson Tatum might play vs 76ers despite injury status. Celtics give urgent update

The Boston Celtics could be headed into their biggest game of the season without Jayson Tatum. The six-time All-Star was officially listed as questionable ahead of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he will likely suit up. This is because of his left knee stiffness. Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Six (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Jayson Tatum? The injury scare surfaced late in Boston’s 106-93 Game 6 loss in Philadelphia on Thursday night. Tatum did not return for the final 15 minutes and was later seen riding an exercise bike in the hallway during the fourth quarter. After the game, he attempted downplay the issue.

“You guys probably saw when I went to the back, saw me on the bike. My leg just was a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But just kind of assessing the moment, the game was a little out of reach.”

The Celtics star also clarified that the discomfort was unrelated to the Achilles injury that sidelined him for much of last year following the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

“It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year,” Tatum said Thursday. “I mean, I wasn't like overly concerned. ... I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game. (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter.”

Despite the questionable tag, Joe Mazzulla indicated Friday that Tatum is still expected to suit up for the win-or-go-home matchup. Tatum echoed that confidence during his postgame media session.

“I expect to play.”

Why Jayson Tatum is key for Boston Tatum has been central to Boston’s playoff run, averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the series against Philadelphia. In Game 3, he also became only the fourth player in Celtics franchise history to surpass 3,000 postseason points, joining legends Kevin McHale, John Havlicek and Larry Bird.

Boston enters Saturday night tied 3-3 with Philadelphia after dropping Game 6 on the road. Tatum finished that contest with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Jaylen Brown added 18 points.

Sixers get positive update On the other side, the Sixers received encouraging injury news involving Joel Embiid. Philadelphia listed Joel Embiid as probable as he continues recovering from appendectomy surgery. Paul George is also probable due to illness, while Tyrese Maxey remains available despite a finger issue.

Maxey starred in Philadelphia’s Game 6 win, scoring 30 points with five assists, while Embiid added 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Could be Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman's day If Tatum were unable to go, Boston could lean more heavily on players like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman for additional minutes in the rotation.

Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers is scheduled for Saturday night in Boston, with the winner advancing to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.