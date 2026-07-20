Why Lautaro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Otamendi are not starting today vs Spain?

Argentina have made some big selection calls for today’s FIFA World Cup final against Spain. Lionel Scaloni has left Lautaro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Otamendi out of the starting XI, choosing a lineup built around speed, pressing and defensive balance instead.

Why Martínez, Paredes, Molina and Otamendi are not starting today vs Spain?. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Shaun Botterill / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official team sheets show Julián Álvarez starting alongside Lionel Messi in attack, Gonzalo Montiel replacing Molina at right-back, and Lisandro Martínez partnering Cristian Romero in central defence.

The changes suggest Scaloni wants fresh legs across the pitch as Argentina try to stop Spain’s quick passing game and dangerous wide players.

Why Lautaro Martínez and Leandro Paredes are benched?

The biggest surprise is Lautaro Martínez starting on the bench. Instead, Scaloni has gone with Julián Álvarez, whose constant pressing and movement can make life difficult for Spain’s defenders from the very first minute.

Álvarez also works hard without the ball, something that could be important against a team that likes to keep possession for long periods.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Paredes has also missed out in midfield. Argentina instead begin with: Enzo Fernández

Rodrigo De Paul

Alexis Mac Allister {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paredes has also missed out in midfield. Argentina instead begin with: Enzo Fernández

Rodrigo De Paul

Alexis Mac Allister {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This trio gives Argentina energy, quick passing and the ability to move from defence to attack at pace. Against a midfield led by Rodri, Scaloni appears to have preferred players who can cover more ground and press higher up the pitch rather than adding another holding midfielder.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup final: What time will the closing ceremony start? Watch Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson, IShowSpeed today

Why Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Otamendi miss out?

Scaloni has also reshaped his defence for the final. Gonzalo Montiel starts at right-back ahead of Nahuel Molina, giving Argentina a more defensive option on the flank. With Spain expected to attack through Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Montiel’s defensive discipline could be one of the reasons behind the decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In central defence, Lisandro Martínez has been picked alongside Cristian Romero, while veteran Nicolás Otamendi starts on the bench. The selection gives Argentina two quicker centre-backs who can recover faster if Spain break forward or try to stretch the defence with runs behind the back line.

It is another sign that Scaloni has adjusted his team for this specific opponent rather than relying on experience alone.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup final: Meghalaya declares holiday for schools, colleges on Monday

The changes do not mean the four players have fallen out of favour. Lautaro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Otamendi remain important options and could still have a major role if the match changes during the second half.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the opening whistle, however, Scaloni has clearly chosen pace, pressing and defensive stability as Argentina chase another World Cup title.