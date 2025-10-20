Why Marcus Mariota is playing in Commanders vs Cowboys instead of Jayden Daniels
Commanders fans were disappointed after Jayden Daniels left the field in the second half vs the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Commanders fans were disappointed after Jayden Daniels left the field in the second half vs the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And Marcus Mariota only added to the criticism. The 31-year-old, designated QB2, threw a pick-six on his second pass in the game.
Why Marcus Mariota replaced Jayden Daniels
The Commanders faced a pivotal moment when rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels exited in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Veteran backup Marcus Mariota took over.
Daniels, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall draft pick, was listed as questionable to return after limping off following a 12-yard scramble.
The Commanders, holding a 4-2 record entering the game, leaned on Mariota to maintain their playoff-contending momentum against a 3-3 Cowboys squad.
Daniels had been electric before the injury, throwing for 156 yards, one touchdown on 12-of-22 passing, while adding 35 rushing yards for one touchdown.
The injury occurred during a third-quarter drive with Washington trailing 17-14, as Daniels clutched his hamstring after evading pressure. Trainers evaluated him on the sideline before he was carted to the locker room, prompting Mariota’s entry.
Washington Commanders depth chart
OFFENSE
WR: Terry McLaurin, Chris Moore
LT: Laremy Tunsil, George Fant, Lucas Niang
LG: Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul
C: Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti
RG: Nick Allegretti, Andrew Wylie
RT: Josh Conerly Jr., Trent Scott
TE: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
WR: Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey
WR: Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane
QB: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson
RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DEFENSE
DE: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jalyn Holmes
DT: Daron Payne, Eddie Goldman
DT: Javon Kinlaw, Jer’Zhan Newton
DE: Dorance Armstrong, Jacob Martin
OLB: Von Miller
LB: Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano
LB: Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho
CB: Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones
CB: Trey Amos, Jonathan Jones
CB: Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene
SS: Will Harris, Percy Butler, Tyler Owens
FS: Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Matt Gay
LS: Tyler Ott
KR: Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey
PR: Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey