Why Marcus Mariota is playing in Commanders vs Cowboys instead of Jayden Daniels

Commanders fans were disappointed after Jayden Daniels left the field in the second half vs the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And Marcus Mariota only added to the criticism. The 31-year-old, designated QB2, threw a pick-six on his second pass in the game. Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys(AP)

Why Marcus Mariota replaced Jayden Daniels

The Commanders faced a pivotal moment when rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels exited in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Veteran backup Marcus Mariota took over.

Daniels, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall draft pick, was listed as questionable to return after limping off following a 12-yard scramble.

The Commanders, holding a 4-2 record entering the game, leaned on Mariota to maintain their playoff-contending momentum against a 3-3 Cowboys squad.

Daniels had been electric before the injury, throwing for 156 yards, one touchdown on 12-of-22 passing, while adding 35 rushing yards for one touchdown.

The injury occurred during a third-quarter drive with Washington trailing 17-14, as Daniels clutched his hamstring after evading pressure. Trainers evaluated him on the sideline before he was carted to the locker room, prompting Mariota’s entry.

Washington Commanders depth chart

OFFENSE

WR: Terry McLaurin, Chris Moore

LT: Laremy Tunsil, George Fant, Lucas Niang

LG: Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul

C: Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti

RG: Nick Allegretti, Andrew Wylie

RT: Josh Conerly Jr., Trent Scott

TE: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

WR: Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey

WR: Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane

QB: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson

RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

DEFENSE

DE: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jalyn Holmes

DT: Daron Payne, Eddie Goldman

DT: Javon Kinlaw, Jer’Zhan Newton

DE: Dorance Armstrong, Jacob Martin

OLB: Von Miller

LB: Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano

LB: Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho

CB: Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones

CB: Trey Amos, Jonathan Jones

CB: Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene

SS: Will Harris, Percy Butler, Tyler Owens

FS: Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Matt Gay

LS: Tyler Ott

KR: Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey

PR: Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey