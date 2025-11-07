Why Marshawn Kneeland was running from police. New update in Cowboys star's suicide death

Marshawn Kneeland, star defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, died of an apparent suicide after evading police in his car and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot. He was 24 years old. Frisco police, in an update, said that they are investigating the untimely death. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders held a moment of silence for Kneeland before kickoff. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) has died(AP)

Police said that Kneeland was being chased. He did not stop for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers over a traffic violation on Wednesday night. The vehicle crashed, and the Cowboys DE fled the site on foot. Officers said that they received word that Kneeland might be suicidal.

Marshawn Kneeland said goodbye

A dispatcher told officers that people close to Kneeland received a ‘goodbye’ text from him. They were concerned for his welfare. A dispatcher said that they are talking to his girlfriend. He had a history of mental illness.

“We’re talking to the girlfriend. She’s trying to call his agent. But we’re trying to get her to call him first. But she’s saying he is armed and has a history of mental illness. And her quote was, ‘He will end it all.’”

Cause of death

Kneeland was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Thursday morning, about three hours after the crash, police said. It is unclear where he was found.

Kneeland's death came just days after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys. He was a 2024 second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement that asked for privacy.

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,” the Cowboys said. “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the NFL said. “We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

(With AP inputs)