Marshawn Kneeland cause of death out? Cowboys, agent issue statements

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, passed away at the age of 24. Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) and defensive end Sam Williams (54) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The news of his passing was confirmed by his agent Jonathan Perzley, who released the following statement:

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."

The Dallas Cowboys also issued a statement expressing their condolences:

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Cause of death

Despite several unverified social media claims suggesting that Kneeland may have been involved in an accident, there has been no official confirmation regarding the circumstances of his death. Neither his family, his agent, nor the Cowboys organization have released a cause of death at this time.

Kneeland was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft from Western Michigan. He was in his second NFL season and had recently recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ Monday Night Football win over the Arizona Cardinals.