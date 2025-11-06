Marshawn Kneeland sent troubling messages to family and girlfriend before suicide, dispatch audio reveals

According to the police dispatch video obtained by TMZ, related to the death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, the 24-year-old reportedly told his family goodbye during what appeared to be a mental health episode on Wednesday night. Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland, 24, tragically passed away. (Photo by Michael Hickey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24: Cowboys DE's standout moment came just days before tragic passing

Dispatch audio suggests Kneeland texted his family and girlfriend

The recording featured Texas dispatchers relaying details from Kneeland's girlfriend, who had reported receiving a troubling message from the defensive end. Concerned for his well-being, she told authorities that she was attempting to reach his agent for help.

The girlfriend said that Kneeland was armed and had a history of mental health episodes, reportedly was quoted saying that he would “end it all.” The dispatch further noted that the NFL had contacted Plano PD about one of its players, stating the “subject is texting his family goodbye,” as reported by TMZ.

Dispatch then noted they were in contact with the Dallas Cowboys as the situation developed. Authorities launched an extensive search for Kneeland, deploying drones, K-9 units, and other resources in an effort to locate the player.

Also Read: Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide after police chase; DPS releases statement on Cowboys star

Kneeland passed away at 24

The Cowboys confirmed Kneeland's death on Thursday morning, with his agent, Jon Prezley, confirming that the 24-year-old had passed away the night before. In a statement, the Cowboys said, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization.” It further stated, "Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

During Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland made a significant impact by recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the second quarter, as reported by The New York Post. Despite his standout play, the Cowboys fell short, losing the game 27-17 to the Cardinals.