Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide after police chase; DPS releases statement on Cowboys star

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide after a police chase on Wednesday. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) passed away at 24.(AP)

In a statement issued to Fort Worth Star Telegram, DPS said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 24.

DPS released the following statement:

"On November 5, 2025, at 10:33 P.M., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Blvd. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers. However, DPS Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was later located abandoned and had been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found the driver, 24 YOA, Marshawn Kneeland, of Plano, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Plano police department told the outlet that officers were dispatched to Kneeland’s residence around 11:40 p.m. for a welfare check but were unable to make contact with anyone at the home.

Who was Marshawn Kneeland?

Marshawn Kneeland was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft from Western Michigan and was in his second NFL season.

He had recently recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ Monday Night Football win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Agent releases statement

The news of his passing was confirmed by his agent Jonathan Perzley, who released the following statement:

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."

Dallas Cowboys statement

The Dallas Cowboys also issued a statement expressing their condolences:

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."