Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24: Cowboys DE's standout moment came just days before tragic passing

Marshawn Kneeland, the 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end, delivered a memorable NFL moment just days before his untimely death. During Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, he made a significant impact by recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the second quarter, giving the Cowboys a much-needed score, as reported by The New York Post. Despite his standout play, the Cowboys fell short, losing the game 27-17 to the Cardinals. Marshawn Kneeland, 24, of the Dallas Cowboys, made a notable play recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Kneeland passed away at the age of 24

The Cowboys confirmed Kneeland's death on Thursday morning, with his agent, Jon Prezley, stating he passed away the previous night. The Cowboys said, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,” in a statement. It further added, “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

The NFL issued a statement on Thursday, offering condolences to Kneeland's family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland.” It further stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources,” as reported by The New York Post.

Kneeland's cause of death has not been disclosed.

Cowboys' rising star Marshawn Kneeland

A Michigan native, Kneeland was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, going 56th overall out of Western Michigan. In his rookie season, he appeared in 111 games, showcasing his potential on the field. This year, he played in seven games, recording six solo tackles and one sack.