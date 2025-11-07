Marshawn Kneeland family: All on mother Wendy, father Shawn and girlfriend Catalina

Marshawn Kneeland's journey from a determined college athlete to an NFL player was a dream that came true before his death, and he often credited his family for helping him achieve it. The Dallas Cowboys defensive end, drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Western Michigan University, was in his second season with the team when he tragically passed away on November 5, just two days after scoring a touchdown during Monday Night Football. Marshawn Kneeland, a Dallas Cowboys defensive end, credited his family, especially his mother, for their unwavering support throughout his journey from college athlete to professional player. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)(AP)

Marshawn Kneeland's parents

As per Western Michigan University Athletics, Kneeland was born on July 8, 2001, to Shawn and Wendy. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to The Athletics.

He spent most of his life in western Michigan, attending Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan, before continuing his football journey at Western Michigan University, as reported by People. Magazine.

Wendy was proud to be a football mom, frequently attending Kneeland's practices and games, according to The Dallas Morning News. Knnneeland often shared his ambitions with her, talking about his dreams of making it to the NFL and earning a Division 1 scholarship.

When Kneeland declared for the 202 NFL Draft in November 2023, he credited his mother for her crucial role in his journey. In his statement, he wrote that the “unwavering support” from his mother was “instrumental” in getting him through college, as reported by People.

Tragically, on February 18, 2024, Kneelland's mother passed away unexpectedly from an undisclosed illness, just as he was preparing for the NFL scouting combine, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Does Marshawn Kneeland have any siblings?

In addition to Kneeland, Wendy and Shan had three other children, AJ, Shawn Micheal, and Yahmya, according to Western University Athletics, reported by People Magazine. While little is publicly known about them, he occasionally mentioned his family in interviews and on social media.

Following their mother's unexpected death, Kneeland relied on his sister for support, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Did Marshawn Kneeland have a girlfriend?

As mentioned in the Cowboys' official statement on Kneeland's passing, the defensive end was in a relationship with a girlfriend named Catalina. Little is publicly known about her, as Kneeland kept his personal life private and did not share photos or discuss their relationship on social media, as per People.

However, The Sun reported that Catalina is an entrepreneur who runs a sports-focused clothing line called Szn.Stitches, creating custom apparel for the NFL fans.