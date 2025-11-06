Marshawn Kneeland's death by suicide shocks fans; parallels drawn to Kyren Lacy's passing

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, the NFL franchise said on November 6, 2025.(AFP)

The Frisco Police Department released a statement saying deputies "responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with locating a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco. After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway."

Kneeland, who hailed from Plano, TX, fled the scene on foot, following which a search was initiated with the assistance of the FPD K-9 and Drone units.

"During the course of the search, officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations. Kneeland was later located at 1:31a.m., deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also released a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"On November 5, 2025, at 10:33 P.M., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Blvd. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers. However, DPS Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was later located abandoned and had been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found the driver, 24 YOA, Marshawn Kneeland, of Plano, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Fans draw parallels between Marshawn Kneeland and Kyren Lacy

Fans have expressed shock and concern over Marshawn Kneeland's death, drawing comparisons to the passing of Louisiana State University (LSU) prospect Kyren Lacy in April. Lacy died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit in Texas.

The incident occurred just days before Lacy was due in court on charges including negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle during a police pursuit in December.

Following Kneeland’s death, social media users shared messages highlighting the importance of mental health awareness.

One person wrote on X, "It's amazing how much the Marshawn Kneeland news mirrors that of Kyren Lacy. Please remember to check in on your people and if you are struggling, don't be afraid to seek help."

Another added, "What happened to Marshawn Kneeland and Kyren Lacy shouldn’t have happened. We have to take men’s mental health more seriously. Too many of us need therapy, support systems, positive friend circles, and loving relationships. Some may need medication as well. Seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness, but not getting help when you need it is the real weakness."