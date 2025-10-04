Kyren Lacy crash case update: New claim about ex-LSU star's innocence; ‘nearly 100 yards behind’

Kyren Lacy case update: Newly released footage has emerged in former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's car crash case. In an interview with HTV10, Lacy’s attorney, Matt Ory, presented security camera video of the wreck, saying that the football star was trailing nearly 100 yards behind a deadly December collision that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man. Kyren Lacy passed away at the age of 24(Getty Images via AFP)

To be exact, Ory emphasized that Lacy was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. The footage then shows his car approaching the scene and steering around the crash.

Lacy faced serious charges, including negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless vehicle operation. A grand jury hearing in the case was scheduled for April 13 of this year.

Tragically, Kyren Lacy died by suicide on April 12, just one day before he was set to appear before the grand jury.

Read More: Danica Patrick slams NFL's decision to feature Bad Bunny in 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

‘Justice for Kyren Lacy’

Meanwhile, several social media users reshared the clip, claiming Lacy was innocent. HT.com cannot verify these claims at the moment.

“Kyren tragically took his own life at just 25 because of false accusations that ruined his career. Just like every media outlet and fan ran with the story that he caused a crash that killed a man….Everyone needs to know the true story,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Joe Burrow's girlfriend breaks down in tears, injured NFL star's year goes from bad to worse - Watch viral video

“Kyren Lacy didn’t even cause the crash but was painted as the criminal. I hope his family gets justice. Lacy didn’t deserve what he went through and now he’s no longer here with us," another person tweeted in Lacy's support.

Soon after the former LSU player's death, his mother, Kandace Washington, had issued an emotional statement.

“I am absolutely heartbroken by the passing of my son. There are no words to fully express the pain our family is feeling right now. I know that I haven't said much but I wanted to let you all know that I am doing as good as I can right now," she said on Facebook.