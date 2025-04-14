Kyren Lacy cause of death: Was LSU player suffering from mental health issues? Parents say…

Kyren Lacy, a former wide receiver for Louisiana State University (LSU), was found dead on Saturday evening in Houston, Texas, ESPN reported, citing an official. WAFB reported that the cause of death is suspected to be suicide. However, authorities are yet to issue a statement on the cause of death. Former LSU player Kyren Lacy has died(X/Kyren Lacy)

Lacy's father in a Facebook post indicated that the former LSU star was suffering from mental health issues. “Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Kenny Lacy said on social media.

Read More: All about Kyren Lacy's family: Who were former LSU star's parents? Does he have any siblings?

“Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright,’ or ‘I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. Our lives have been changed forever and this will never be OK, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here," he further added.

“This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow, but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through."

Kyren Lacy's death comes as he was facing felony charges for a December 17 car crash that killed former marine Herman Hall. The 24-year-old was accused of causing the crash and fleeing the scene. That same week, he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Read More: Did Kyren Lacy take his own life? Fans express shock as cause of death revealed

Louisiana State Police said that Lacy ‘met with Troopers and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges related to the arrest warrant in January’.

According to ESPN, Lacy was later released on bail.

The LSU WR's friend, Rontrell Sandolph, paid tribute to the late athlete on Instagram. "I’m so lost for words. I’m speechless. I’m speechless. I went to sleep 4 times and woke up to see if that was a dream."

“All the talks, all the tears, everything, you know GOD had us. The dreams we had started to kick in, you making it to [the] NFL [and] me playing ball overseas. [Our] dreams [were] coming to reality.”