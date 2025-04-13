Kyren Lacy's sudden death has sparked massive uproar as his fans expressed shock on social media, with “Damn RIP” trending on X on Sunday. Kyren Lacy was found dead in Houston, just a few days before he was scheduled to appear before a grand jury in a deadly vehicle accident case.(Getty Images)

The 24-year-old former LSU wide receiver was found dead in Houston, just a few days before he was scheduled to appear in a court in a deadly vehicle accident case.

Lacy's unexpected passing has stunned the NFL draft community, his teammates, and fans. Meanwhile, sources close to the probe have confirmed death by suicide to WBRZ.

Here's how Internet is reacting to Kyren Lacy

What happened prior to Kyren Lacy's death?

Lacy was found dead on April 8, 2025, 48 hours before he was scheduled to appear in court in Louisiana to account for his alleged involvement in the December 2024 car accident that claimed the life of 78-year-old Marine veteran Herman Hall.

On Louisiana Highway 20, police said, Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger when he speeded and unlawfully passed several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

That careless action allegedly caused a head-on collision between two other cars, which Lacy did not stay for. He rather allegedly ran away, which sparked criticism and raised grave legal concerns.

Lacy handed himself in to the authorities by January 2025, but was freed on a $151,000 bond. He was charged with multiple offenses: negligent homicide, hit-and-run felony, careless driving.

Lacy was supposed to appear in court on April 10, but he never did.

Was Kyren Lacy in stress?

Before his death, Kyren Lacy remained in limelight. He moved to LSU after playing for the University of Louisiana, where he recorded impressive stats over three seasons: 85 receptions, 1,692 yards, and 16 touchdowns. The NFL was considering him for the draft.

According to insiders, Lacy was facing intolerable stress and experiencing feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and uncertainty about his future in life and football, WBRZ reported.

Just days before what would have been the most important court battle of his life, he committed suicide, according to family sources who spoke to WBRZ.