All about Kyren Lacy's family: Who were former LSU star's parents? Does he have any siblings?

The sudden death of 24-year-old former LSU wide receiver, Kyren Lacy, has left the NFL draft community, his teammates, and fans in shock. Found dead in Houston just days before he was set to appear before a grand jury in connection with a fatal vehicle accident, his passing has sent waves of disbelief and sorrow through those who knew him. Kyren Lacy's death at 24 mourned by family, friends, and former teammates, including Odell Beckham Jr.(@LSUfootball/X)

Who are Kyren Lacy’s parents?

Lacy is survived by his father Kenny Lacy and mother Kandace Washington. He was born in 2000 to the couple in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Kenny works as the head trainer at BST Academy LLC which is a skill-building center that mainly focuses on basketball development.

His mother, Kandace, is a person of many talents. She is a skilled singer, songwriter, DJ, and performer. She also works as a professional counsellor in school who holds a master’s degree in education. Kandace also keeps herself busy with community services and music, as reported by Essentially Sports.

Does Kyren have any siblings?

Kyren has two very young brothers–Hayden Allen and Liam Lamar Ward. Kenny and Kandace welcomed their middle child, Jayden, in 2011 and Liam in 2016. The two kids are often featured on their mother’s social media accounts. The two are still in school with Jayden studying in middle school while Liam is still in elementary school.

According to their mother’s social media posts, the two young brothers are developing talents in sports, dance and arts. His loss must be incredibly heavy on his family, who have not only lost a talented young athlete but also a beloved son and brother.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s tribute to Kyren Lacy

Former LSU Tigers star Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to express his condolences following Lacy's passing. Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Rest Easy Lil Bro. Beckham also posted a touching photo of Lacy in the LSU locker room, capturing a moment of camaraderie and honouring the young athlete’s legacy.