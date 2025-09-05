Why Michael Jordan attending Eagles vs Cowboys. Explaining GOAT's special Jalen Hurts link

The NBC broadcast just revealed that Michael Jordan is in attendance at the game to honor Jalen Hurts, the first athlete signed to his Jordan Brand to win Super Bowl MVP. Michael Jordan attended Eagles vs Cowboys game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Hurts made history with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, securing the MVP title while representing Jordan Brand. Additionally, Jordan is set to join NBC Sports this upcoming NBA season as a "special contributor," marking his first major role in broadcasting.

This new chapter will allow fans to hear Jordan’s unique insights into the game of basketball, blending his legendary experience with modern sports media.

Jalen Hurts paid tribute

With Michael Jordan in the stands, Jalen Hurts ran in his first touchdown of the season and threw up the iconic Jordan shrug. Cameras quickly zoomed in on Jordan, who smiled as Hurts paid tribute to one of the most famous moments in basketball history.

Jordan first used the shrug in 1992 after hitting six three-pointers against Portland in the NBA Finals. It became a symbol of disbelief, a way of saying, “I can’t even explain this.” Hurts seemed to channel that same feeling as the Eagles surged ahead of their rivals.

Philadelphia relied on their ground game in the first half, scoring two touchdowns, including Hurts’ short run. It was a strong start for the reigning Super Bowl MVP, who torched the Chiefs last February with over 220 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. Coming into the season with the seventh-best MVP odds, Hurts’ confidence on opening night showed he’s aiming to rise higher on that list.

Also Read: Michael Jordan cheers with Roy Williams and Lawrence Taylor as UNC scores first TD of Bill Belichick era- Watch

For the Eagles, the goal is clear: repeat as champions. And just like Jordan, who turned big moments into championships, Hurts is setting the tone for another title run.