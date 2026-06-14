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Why Neymar is not playing today. Brazil give scary injury update vs Morocco

Brazil are set to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 02:38 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Brazil are set to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, the Seleção will be without their all-time leading goal scorer, Neymar Jr., for the highly anticipated Group Stage clash.

Brazil's Neymar Jr. arrives at the stadium ahead of the match vs Morocco(REUTERS)

Also Read: Why is MetLife Stadium ranked the worst FIFA World Cup 2026 venue for fans? Key details revealed

What happened to Neymar Jr?

The 34-year-old sustained a grade 2 strain in his right calf on May 17, 2026, during a domestic league match for Santos against Coritiba.

While Santos initially described the issue as minor swelling, further assessment by Brazil's medical team revealed a partial muscle tear.

An MRI scan conducted shortly after Neymar joined the national team camp confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling him out for an estimated two to three weeks.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Saturday that the 34-year-old forward will miss the team's opening World Cup fixture against Morocco.

Also Read: Katy Perry, Lisa, Future bring the star power at star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 USA opening ceremony in Los Angeles

Possible lineups for Brazil and Morocco

Brazil

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Douglas Santos, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Ibanez

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Igor Thiago, Raphinha

Morocco

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Azzedine Ounahi

Forwards: Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari, Brahim Diaz

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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