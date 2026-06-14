Why Neymar is not playing today. Brazil give scary injury update vs Morocco

Brazil are set to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, the Seleção will be without their all-time leading goal scorer, Neymar Jr., for the highly anticipated Group Stage clash.

Brazil's Neymar Jr. arrives at the stadium ahead of the match vs Morocco(REUTERS)

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What happened to Neymar Jr?

The 34-year-old sustained a grade 2 strain in his right calf on May 17, 2026, during a domestic league match for Santos against Coritiba.

While Santos initially described the issue as minor swelling, further assessment by Brazil's medical team revealed a partial muscle tear.

An MRI scan conducted shortly after Neymar joined the national team camp confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling him out for an estimated two to three weeks.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Saturday that the 34-year-old forward will miss the team's opening World Cup fixture against Morocco.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Neymar's recovery, Ancelotti said, as quoted by FotMob, “He's working hard to get fit as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Neymar's recovery, Ancelotti said, as quoted by FotMob, “He's working hard to get fit as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brazil will face Haiti on June 19 before concluding their group-stage campaign against Scotland on June 24. Ancelotti remains optimistic that Neymar could be available for both matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brazil will face Haiti on June 19 before concluding their group-stage campaign against Scotland on June 24. Ancelotti remains optimistic that Neymar could be available for both matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Italian manager also backed his side's chances of making a deep run in the tournament, insisting Brazil possess the quality and experience to compete with any nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Italian manager also backed his side's chances of making a deep run in the tournament, insisting Brazil possess the quality and experience to compete with any nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This is a team which can compete with anyone," Carlo Ancelotti said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is a team which can compete with anyone," Carlo Ancelotti said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We can face up to any team. We have technical quality and experience, and we are absolutely confident we can face up to any team. We have a good feeling about this World Cup. We're ready and prepared. At this point, there is no clear favourite for the World Cup. Several teams will have the opportunity to compete all the way to the end." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We can face up to any team. We have technical quality and experience, and we are absolutely confident we can face up to any team. We have a good feeling about this World Cup. We're ready and prepared. At this point, there is no clear favourite for the World Cup. Several teams will have the opportunity to compete all the way to the end." {{/usCountry}}

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Possible lineups for Brazil and Morocco

Brazil

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Douglas Santos, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Ibanez

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Igor Thiago, Raphinha

Morocco

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Azzedine Ounahi

Forwards: Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari, Brahim Diaz

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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