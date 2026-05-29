Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce might sign a prenup before their July wedding - Explained

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding is a major talking point this month. Reports have continued to fuel rumors about the bid day, with some commentators indicating that prenups could be signed soon.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to spark discussion around celebrity prenups and wedding plans as legal experts weigh in on their future marriage.(Instagram)

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Attorney Sarah Luetto, who is not connected to Swift or Kelce, recently predicted that any potential prenuptial agreement would likely focus on avoiding future conflicts.

"When one party is worth significantly more than the other, prenuptial agreements frequently provide that the wealthier party will pay all of the couple’s living expenses while the less wealthy party preserves their separate estate," Luetto said.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding discussed in NY budget talks? Check details

Luetto explains how celebrity prenuptial agreements function

Luetto also noted that celebrity prenups often function like business agreements because they involve intellectual property, privacy rights, and future earnings.

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{{^usCountry}} The attorney explained that confidentiality and non-disclosure clauses are common in high-profile celebrity marriages, as they help prevent private matters from becoming public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attorney explained that confidentiality and non-disclosure clauses are common in high-profile celebrity marriages, as they help prevent private matters from becoming public. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “For a high-profile couple like Swift and Kelce, privacy provisions of this nature would be particularly valuable in shielding the details of any potential dispute from public scrutiny,” Luetto added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For a high-profile couple like Swift and Kelce, privacy provisions of this nature would be particularly valuable in shielding the details of any potential dispute from public scrutiny,” Luetto added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Luetto further explained: “It is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other’s estate during the marriage.” When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly confirm their relationship? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luetto further explained: “It is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other’s estate during the marriage.” When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly confirm their relationship? {{/usCountry}}

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in 2023 after Kelce revealed on his podcast that he had attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Also read: Inside Travis Kelce's lavish $125K gift to Taylor Swift: Elizabeth Taylor's opals

The couple later confirmed their relationship publicly when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023 alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings in sports and entertainment.

Roshan Tony

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