Why Tee Higgins is not playing Ravens vs Bengals on Thanksgiving. Latest injury update

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins lies on the field after getting injured during the second half of the NFL game against the New England Patriots (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP) Bengals’ star wide-receiver ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Ravens after suffering a concussion; team faces shaky offense ahead of crucial clash. The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed on Wednesday that veteran wide receiver Tee Higgins will not take the field for the team's Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Higgins remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Week 12 game against the New England Patriots.

According to the NFL's final injury report, Higgins is listed as “Out” for Week 13. He did not participate in any of the team's practices this week.

According to Bleacher Report, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the decision, citing concerns over player safety and the need to ensure Higgins fully recovers before any return.