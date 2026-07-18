Why was World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic arrested? Inside his legal history ahead of Spain vs Argentina clash

The FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion, with the final between Spain and Argentina set to be played on Sunday afternoon, July 19.

Referee Slavko Vincic was taken into custody during the raid, but was not charged with any offence. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

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While excitement continues to build among fans eager to witness former FC Barcelona No. 10 Lionel Messi take on the club's current rising No. 10, Lamine Yamal, FIFA has also finalized the referee who will be in charge of the high-stakes showdown.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has been appointed as the man in the middle for Match 104, the FIFA World Cup final, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

For Vincic, this will likely be far more than just another assignment, as he steps onto football’s biggest stage while hoping to put behind him a turbulent chapter of his past that once saw him become entangled in legal proceedings.

Referee's turbulent past revisited

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{{^usCountry}} Vincic's name made headlines in 2020 after he was detained during a police raid at a private gathering in the Bosnian city of Bijeljina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vincic's name made headlines in 2020 after he was detained during a police raid at a private gathering in the Bosnian city of Bijeljina. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation, which authorities said targeted suspected drug and prostitution-related activities, resulted in the arrest of several people, including Tijana Maksimovic, whom investigators identified as the alleged leader of a prostitution network, according to a Daily Mail report.

The Slovenian referee later explained that he had only attended the event after being invited to what he believed was a business lunch.

Also read: The World Cup trophy was stolen twice? The shocking story behind FIFA's iconic prize explained

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Although he was taken into custody during the raid, Vincic was not charged with any offence. He was questioned as a witness and released shortly afterwards in May 2020.

What Vincic said after his release

He later spoke to Slovenian outlet Vecer and maintained that he had no connection to those under investigation.

"I accepted an invitation to lunch, which turned out to be my biggest mistake. I regret it. I was sitting at a table with my company, all of a sudden the police came and what happened, happened.I have nothing to do with the group that was arrested and detained, nor do my business partners,” Vincic clarified.

Aftermath of police raid

The case continued after his release. Maksimovic later admitted guilt to a charge of international enticement to prostitution, with prosecutors proposing a one-year prison sentence.

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During the raid, police reportedly detained 35 people—26 men and nine women—and recovered four packets of cocaine, 10 pistols, three protective vests, and more than 10,000 euros in cash that had been converted from multiple currencies.

Vincic’s road to World Cup final

Despite that difficult chapter in his career, officiating the World Cup final represents one of the biggest assignments of Vincic's career.

It is not, however, the first time he has been trusted with a high-profile fixture. The Slovenian referee previously officiated the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, where Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund.

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The only Argentina match Vincic has overseen came during the 2022 World Cup, when Lionel Messi and his teammates suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Also read: Argentina President Javier Milei reveals superstition behind not attending World Cup final vs Spain

At this year's World Cup, Vincic has already handled three matches, overseeing Mexico's Round of 32 victory over Ecuador, Brazil's draw against Morocco, and Algeria's win over Jordan.