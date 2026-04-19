Why was Zachariah Branch arrested? Details emerge of Georgia NFL draft prospect's sidewalk incident

Zachariah Branch, the top NFL draft prospect this year, was arrested and subsequently released on bond on Sunday over a bizarre sidewalk incident in Georgia's Athens that led to misdemeanor charges.

Zachariah Branch of the Georgia Bulldogs participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The former Georgia wide receiver, who, according to ESPN projections, is expected to be picked either in Round 1 or Round 2, was booked in Athens Clarke County early on Sunday morning and subsequently released after around two hours on a $39 bond. Though not significant, the arrest is not going to be viewed in a positive light by prospective recruiters for the 22-year-old.

Naturally, after his arrest, interest has grown in what exactly Zachariah Branch did on the Athens sidewalk that led to his booking. Interest is especially high among his prospective recruiters- especially the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, where he held visits. ESPN reports that Branch has also held virtual meetings with another 20 NFL teams.

What Did Zachariah Brach Do?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Zachariah Branch is facing misdemeanor charges for obstructing a sidewalk and a law enforcement officer from working in Athens, Clarke County, Georgia. County jail records show that he was booked at 1:26am Sunday and released at 3:4am. Further details about the incident were not released in the reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zachariah Branch is facing misdemeanor charges for obstructing a sidewalk and a law enforcement officer from working in Athens, Clarke County, Georgia. County jail records show that he was booked at 1:26am Sunday and released at 3:4am. Further details about the incident were not released in the reports. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Georgia-based media reports that Zachariah Branch attended the Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday evening, where his brother, Zion Branch, played safety. The incident on the sidewalk reported happened after Zachariah Branch left the stadium. Reports do not specify whether the wide receiver was under the influence when the incident happened. Zachariah Branch Draft Prospects: What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Georgia-based media reports that Zachariah Branch attended the Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday evening, where his brother, Zion Branch, played safety. The incident on the sidewalk reported happened after Zachariah Branch left the stadium. Reports do not specify whether the wide receiver was under the influence when the incident happened. Zachariah Branch Draft Prospects: What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zachariah Branch is a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft for all teams looking to boost their wideout depth. According to NFL.com, three teams are prying to add the wide receiver to their roster: the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Washington Commanders.

Also read: Joe Burrow celebrates Dexter Lawrence's Bengals contract with funky video; ‘Giants clearly lost…’

James Morgan, writing for the UGA Wire, notes that Falcon is the best landing spot for Zachariah Branch, and the team is crying out for a third receiver to back up Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr., writing for NFL.com, notes that the New Orleans Saints are the best landing spot for the 22-year-old.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Playing for Georgia last season, Zachariah Branch recorded 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns for the Georgia Bulldogs. What's even more reassuring to potential recruits, 636 of Zachariah Branch's carrying yards came after the catch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON