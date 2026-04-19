Joe Burrow celebrates Dexter Lawrence's Bengals contract with funky video; ‘Giants clearly lost…’

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a major pre-draft move, acquiring star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants in exchange for the No 10 overall pick in Thursday’s draft. The deal comes just days after the 28-year-old DT sought a move away from New York and skipped the team’s offseason program amid stalled contract extension talks. Dexter Lawrence will join Joe Burrow at the Cincinnati Bengals (AP)

While the 28-year-old remains under contract through 2027, the absence of guaranteed money beyond 2025 had created uncertainty around his future. Reports indicate Cincinnati is expected to offer him a new extension.

Read More: NFL faces serious allegations over Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel photo leak saga

Dexter Lawrence contract details ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cincinnati have signed Lawrence to a one-year, $28 million extension. He already had $42 million in cash left on his old deal over the next two years. Now, he averages $23.3 million in cash over the next three seasons.

For the Giants, the trade significantly reshapes their draft capital. They now hold two top-10 selections, their original No. 5 pick and the newly acquired No. 10, giving them added flexibility heading into draft night.

Lawrence leaves New York after a productive seven-year run. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2019 out of Clemson, he developed into one of the league’s premier interior defenders. Across 109 games (102 starts), he registered 341 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits, earning Pro Bowl nods from 2022 through 2024.

However, his most recent campaign marked a dip in production. Despite starting all 17 games, Lawrence recorded 31 tackles, just 0.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception, missing out on another Pro Bowl selection.

Read More: Fernando Mendoza might start over Kirk Cousins; NFL insider reveals telling sign before Draft

Joe Burrow celebrates move The Bengals QB posted a video on his Instagram story. While it might be unrelated to the latest trade, it surely showed how excited the 29-year-old is.

Cincinnati’s move underscores a clear focus on rebuilding its defensive front. The Bengals had already bolstered the unit earlier this offseason by signing former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal and former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $25 million contract.

Meanwhile, NFL fans noted that the Giants have lost a true gem. “It is the NY Giants who lost in this trade,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.