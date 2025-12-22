Why Woody Marks is not playing vs Raiders. Texans give latest Nick Chubb injury update
The Houston Texans are without star running back Jo'quavious Marks, aka Woody Marks, for their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In his absence, they will rely more on Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan. Marks is expected to sit out because of a lingering ankle issue.
He had been pushing to play, but the team ultimately opted for caution. The RB returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing sessions earlier in the week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.
With Marks sidelined, Houston plans to rely on veteran Nick Chubb along with Jawhar Jordan. Chubb, a former Pro Bowl selection with Cleveland, is coming off a solid recovery from a rib injury and had been preparing all week to take on a heavier workload.
Jordan was elevated to the active roster after an impressive NFL debut in which he rushed for 101 yards against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.
There are also several defensive health questions heading into kickoff. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is dealing with ankle and knee issues and did not practice Friday, leaving his availability to be determined closer to game time. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, meanwhile, has a strong chance to play despite an oblique injury. The All-Pro returned to limited practice Friday and is officially questionable after managing the same injury for much of the season since suffering it in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
On the offensive side, wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to be available. He missed Friday’s practice due to illness, but is not considered in danger of missing the game.
Houston Texans Depth Chart
Offense (3 WR, 1 TE)
Quarterback:
C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz
Running Back:
Woody Marks (Q), Nick Chubb (Q), Jawhar Jordan, Dare Ogunbowale
Wide Receiver:
Nico Collins, Christian Kirk (Q), Justin Watson (IR)
Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell (O)
Xavier Hutchinson, Braxton Berrios
Tight End:
Dalton Schultz, Harrison Bryant, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan (IR)
Left Tackle:
Aireontae Ersery, Trent Brown, Jarrett Kingston
Left Guard:
Tytus Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs
Center:
Jake Andrews, Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard:
Ed Ingram, Tytus Howard
Right Tackle:
Trent Brown, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher
Defense (Base 4-3)
Left Defensive End:
Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry, Solomon Byrd, Darrell Taylor (IR)
Left Defensive Tackle:
Tommy Togiai, Marlon Davidson, Folorunso Fatukasi (IR), Mario Edwards Jr. (IR)
Right Defensive Tackle:
Sheldon Rankins, Naquan Jones, Kurt Hinish (O), Tim Settle Jr. (IR)
Right Defensive End:
Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Dylan Horton
Weakside Linebacker:
Henry To’oTo’o, Jake Hansen
Middle Linebacker:
Azeez Al-Shaair (Q), Christian Harris
Strongside Linebacker:
E.J. Speed, Jamal Hill, Damone Clark
Left Cornerback:
Derek Stingley Jr. (Q), Tremon Smith, Ajani Carter (IR)
Strong Safety:
Calen Bullock, Jaylen Reed (IR), M.J. Stewart (IR)
Free Safety:
Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward (O)
Right Cornerback:
Kamari Lassiter, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Ameer Speed, Jaylin Smith (IR)
Nickel Back:
Myles Bryant, Alijah Huzzie
Special Teams
Placekicker:
Ka’imi Fairbairn
Punter:
Tommy Townsend
Holder:
Tommy Townsend
Punt Returner:
Jaylin Noel, Braxton Berrios, Christian Kirk (Q)
Kick Returner:
Tremon Smith, Jaylin Noel, Braxton Berrios
Long Snapper:
Austin Brinkman
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.