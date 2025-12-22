Why Woody Marks is not playing vs Raiders. Texans give latest Nick Chubb injury update

Woody Marks #27 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals(Getty Images via AFP) The Houston Texans are without star running back Jo'quavious Marks, aka Woody Marks, for their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders The Houston Texans are without star running back Jo'quavious Marks, aka Woody Marks, for their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In his absence, they will rely more on Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan. Marks is expected to sit out because of a lingering ankle issue.

He had been pushing to play, but the team ultimately opted for caution. The RB returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing sessions earlier in the week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

With Marks sidelined, Houston plans to rely on veteran Nick Chubb along with Jawhar Jordan. Chubb, a former Pro Bowl selection with Cleveland, is coming off a solid recovery from a rib injury and had been preparing all week to take on a heavier workload.

Jordan was elevated to the active roster after an impressive NFL debut in which he rushed for 101 yards against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

There are also several defensive health questions heading into kickoff. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is dealing with ankle and knee issues and did not practice Friday, leaving his availability to be determined closer to game time. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, meanwhile, has a strong chance to play despite an oblique injury. The All-Pro returned to limited practice Friday and is officially questionable after managing the same injury for much of the season since suffering it in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to be available. He missed Friday’s practice due to illness, but is not considered in danger of missing the game.

Houston Texans Depth Chart

Offense (3 WR, 1 TE)

Quarterback:

C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

Running Back:

Woody Marks (Q), Nick Chubb (Q), Jawhar Jordan, Dare Ogunbowale

Wide Receiver:

Nico Collins, Christian Kirk (Q), Justin Watson (IR)

Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell (O)

Xavier Hutchinson, Braxton Berrios

Tight End:

Dalton Schultz, Harrison Bryant, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan (IR)

Left Tackle:

Aireontae Ersery, Trent Brown, Jarrett Kingston

Left Guard:

Tytus Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs

Center:

Jake Andrews, Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard:

Ed Ingram, Tytus Howard

Right Tackle:

Trent Brown, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher

Defense (Base 4-3)

Left Defensive End:

Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry, Solomon Byrd, Darrell Taylor (IR)

Left Defensive Tackle:

Tommy Togiai, Marlon Davidson, Folorunso Fatukasi (IR), Mario Edwards Jr. (IR)

Right Defensive Tackle:

Sheldon Rankins, Naquan Jones, Kurt Hinish (O), Tim Settle Jr. (IR)

Right Defensive End:

Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Dylan Horton

Weakside Linebacker:

Henry To’oTo’o, Jake Hansen

Middle Linebacker:

Azeez Al-Shaair (Q), Christian Harris

Strongside Linebacker:

E.J. Speed, Jamal Hill, Damone Clark

Left Cornerback:

Derek Stingley Jr. (Q), Tremon Smith, Ajani Carter (IR)

Strong Safety:

Calen Bullock, Jaylen Reed (IR), M.J. Stewart (IR)

Free Safety:

Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward (O)

Right Cornerback:

Kamari Lassiter, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Ameer Speed, Jaylin Smith (IR)

Nickel Back:

Myles Bryant, Alijah Huzzie

Special Teams

Placekicker:

Ka’imi Fairbairn

Punter:

Tommy Townsend

Holder:

Tommy Townsend

Punt Returner:

Jaylin Noel, Braxton Berrios, Christian Kirk (Q)

Kick Returner:

Tremon Smith, Jaylin Noel, Braxton Berrios

Long Snapper:

Austin Brinkman