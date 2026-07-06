Will Folarin Balogun be playing against Belgium? Red card controversy and suspension explained

FIFA has confirmed that Folarin Balogun can play in the USMNT's World Cup round-of-16 match against Belgium, after his one-game red-card ban was suspended.

FIFA has suspended Folarin Balogun's one-game ban. (AP Photo)

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The striker had received a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, which normally would have kept him out of the next match. But FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has now suspended that ban, clearing the way for Balogun to play at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday.

Why Balogun was banned in the first place

The 25-year-old striker received a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for a foul on defender Tarik Muharemovic. This came with an automatic one-game suspension under Article 10.5 of FIFA's rules for the tournament, as per The Athletic.

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the USMNT's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina after stepping on the foot of defender Tarik Muharemovic.

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{{^usCountry}} After the match, several FIFA officials told The Athletic that teams cannot appeal a red card or the automatic one-match suspension that comes with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the match, several FIFA officials told The Athletic that teams cannot appeal a red card or the automatic one-match suspension that comes with it. {{/usCountry}}

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FIFA reverses the ban

However, Balogun is now set to be available for the game at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, as his ban has been suspended.

A statement from FIFA read: “In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

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Also read: Folarin Balogun red card overturned: Gianni Infantino-Trump links under scanner amid FIFA's rare decision; ‘phone calls’

How did Belgium react?

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was “astonished” by the decision, calling it a “direct contradiction” with the competition regulations, as per The Athletic. In its statement, the RBFA said, “In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

The Belgian FA also pointed to Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, stating that “a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match” and that this has been the case for all previous red cards issued during the tournament.

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“I thought the World Cup was in July, not April. It’s now April Fools,” said Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, as per USA Today.

“We’re not defending the national team or the federation. We’re defending football.” he added.

USMNT and Belgium are set for an 8pm ET kickoff on Monday, July 6, at Lumen Field in Seattle.