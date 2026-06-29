Will NFL ban Brandon Aiyuk after 49ers controversy? Insider raises concerns over WR's future in the league

The situation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk appears to be growing increasingly complicated, with the San Francisco 49ers star continuing to use social media to voice criticism and frustration toward the organization he remains under contract with.

Brandon Aiyuk's public support for the Washington Commanders has fueled speculation that they could be his next destination if his 49ers situation worsens. (X/@DylanMehl)

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At the same time, the 28-year-old wide receiver has publicly shown strong support for the Washington Commanders, fueling speculation that the franchise could emerge as a potential landing spot if his relationship with San Francisco deteriorates beyond repair.

Brandon Aiyuk’s NFL career over?

However, if a prominent NFL insider's assessment is accurate, Aiyuk’s public support for the Washington Commanders may not necessarily translate into a future with the franchise.

In fact, the insider suggested that a departure from the San Francisco 49ers could leave Brandon Aiyuk facing an uncertain future, with concerns growing that his NFL career could be approaching its final stages.

The 49ers & NFL News 24/7 reported Matt Maiocco who has covered 49ers for 32 seasons commenting on Aiyuk’s situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussing the situation, Maiocco suggested, “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility or out of the question that Brandon Aiyuk has played his final NFL game,” Maiocco said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing the situation, Maiocco suggested, “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility or out of the question that Brandon Aiyuk has played his final NFL game,” Maiocco said. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to Maiocco's remarks, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard also raised concerns about Aiyuk's future in the league.

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Writing on his X account, Lombardi suggested that the veteran wide receiver may never return to the field, stating, “Has been apparent for months now that Brandon Aiyuk's career might be over, especially if his actual actions are observed instead of his words.”

Will the NFL ban Aiyuk?

Aiyuk’s actions are unlikely to result in any formal punishment or ban from the NFL. However, his public criticism of his current team and ongoing social media activity could raise concerns among potential suitors.

Also read: Brandon Aiyuk saga escalates: 49ers WR reveals he fired agent long back; 'get it from me'

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Teams may be hesitant to invest in a player who has repeatedly aired disputes in public, fearing that similar issues could arise within their own organization.

Aiyuk-49ers controversy explained

Aiyuk has continued to fuel speculation about his future through a series of social media posts and videos, many of which appear to reference his ongoing dispute with the San Francisco 49ers while he waits for a resolution to his situation.

In one recent upload, the wide receiver shared a video of himself holding a Commanders football and included the caption, "Best team in the world."

The connection is notable given that Aiyuk previously shared the field with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during their time together at Arizona State University.

Adding another layer to the saga, Aiyuk disclosed in a social media post on Friday that he had parted ways with his agent in November 2025.

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Also read: Brendan Sorsby's last playing avenue closes as CFL denies eligibility over 'serious and concerning' issue

Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch recently suggested that it is "safe to say" the receiver's final appearance for San Francisco came at the end of the 2025 season, even though Aiyuk technically remains a member of the team's roster.