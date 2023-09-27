Victor Osimhen targeting January transfer exit? Napoli star drops huge hint after public spat with Serie A giants

Relations between Victor Osimhen and Napoli soured after a video mocking the striker was posted by the Serie A side's official social media account on Tuesday. The post was deleted later but it did the damage already. Osimhen’s agent threatened to take legal action against Napoli over the controversial post. It has now been learnt that Osimhen has deleted almost all photos of him in Napoli jersey from Instagram. A report published by Sky Sports even claimed that the 24-year-old even stopped following Napoli on Instagram before re-following them.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted(REUTERS)

Osimhen was severely criticised after he missed a penalty against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday. The game ended with both the teams failing to score even once. Following the fixture, Osimhen was mocked by fans on social media and his side Napoli even apparently took a jibe at the Nigerian international by posting a controversial clip on the internet. In the now-deleted post Osimhen could be seen asking for a penalty while a voice could be heard screaming "gimme penalty please” in the background.

Needless to say, the post did not go down well with fans and Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda lashed out at the Italian club. Reacting to the post, Calenda wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, “What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor."

Despite the dramatic turn of events, Napoli conveyed that they have included Osimhen in their squad which will be up against Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday night. The match between Napoli and Udinese will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Victor Osimhen was one of Napoli’s most prolific performers last season. He scored 26 goals in 32 domestic league appearances last time to guide Napoli to an epic Serie A triumph. It was Napoli’s first Serie A title in more than 30 years. Overall, the Nigerian international netted 31 goals for Napoli across all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.

Having joined Napoli in 2020 Osimhen has represented the Italian outfit in more than 100 matches. Osimhen’s current Napoli deal is scheduled to expire two years later. A superb series of performances last time helped Osimhen in gaining attention from several big European sides during the summer transfer window. Napoli, however, did not want to release Osimhen.

In his last appearance, Victor Osimhen had a golden chance to salvage three points for his side against Bologna. But he squandered a late penalty. Osimhen was substituted in the 86th minute of the Italian domestic fixture. Defending champions Napoli are currently placed in seventh position on the Serie A points table.

