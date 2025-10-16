Why Cristiano Ronaldo never attended Manchester United team outings: A peak into the discipline of the great footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the best footballers the world has ever seen. Besides his achievements on the field, Ronald will also be cited as an example to future generations for his professionalism, dedication, and discipline. Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to move to Barcelona before signing for Manchester United.(AP)

His absence from Manchester United’s traditional post-match drinking sessions wasn’t about being antisocial; it was a calculated decision that has helped him forge one of the most iconic careers in the game. Former United goalkeeper Ben Foster has lifted the lid on Ronaldo’s single-minded professionalism, explaining why the Portuguese superstar consistently declined invitations to join his teammates for a pint.

Discipline of the genius

While speaking on talkSPORT’s breakfast show, Foster painted a vivid picture of a player who understood the stakes of his reputation and physical condition. “He is not a drinker. Ronnie has no inkling to want to get involved,” Foster revealed.

“He knew what it was. He knew that there would be people trying to expose him or take pictures, or get him in an uncompromising anything. So it just wasn’t something that interested him,” Foster explained.

The former England international was quick to clarify that Ronaldo’s distance from social activities never affected his commitment to the team when it mattered the most. “When it comes to the football duty, training hard and doing everything professionally, he was top of the list,” Foster said.

Foster’s admiration for his former teammate’s sustained excellence was evident throughout his comments. “Nobody else can do this, what Cristiano has done, this level, maintain this level for this long. He is a freak, but it’s good to see,” Foster said.

The goalkeeper concluded with a powerful message for aspiring footballers. “What it does go to show if for any young kids out there watching or listening, if you really apply yourself, if you really dedicate yourself, and you really want something so badly, you can have such a big longevity in the game as well,” Foster added.

Foster’s remarks offer a rare glimpse into the discipline that has allowed Ronaldo to compete at the highest level well even at 40, a testament to choices made long before the accolades arrived.