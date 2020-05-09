With no cricket, players run higher risk of injury: India’s Strength & Conditioning coach

sports

Nick Webb, India’s Strength and Conditioning (S&C coach) feels players carry the risk of injury more when they are away from the game and are slotted back right into the scheme of things. Webb’s concern stems from the fact that India’s players are currently in the middle of a lockdown and if and when it is lifted, it will take them time before the cricketers are match fit and ready.

Webb reckons the risk runs higher in pacers, as their demand is contrasting to spinners or batsmen. And to ensure that the Indian team does not have to grapple these issues, Webb is one step ahead having already devised fitness routines for each individual.

“I think there is always going to be a higher risk of injury if you do not have adequate build-up time following any sort of lockout of matchplay. Particularly with pace bowlers, due to the nature of their match demands. These guys need an adequate, accumulated bowling load to be able to tolerate not only international match intensity and volume but also to be able to back up matches throughout an extended series,” Webb told Sportstar.

“Pace bowlers have far different physical demands placed on them during matches compared to spinners and batsmen, so it makes sense to adapt the focus and priorities based on their roles and individual abilities. There is certainly a different framework I consider when prescribing exercises and drills for fast bowlers compared to the batsman.”

Besides the bowlers requiring strength that equals to ‘eight times their body weight’, the batsmen on the contrary, need to focus on methods to focus on rotational power. As for how much time the players need to be ready to perform at the highest level, Webb reckons anything less than four to eight weeks is not safe.

“Between our team physiotherapists, medical staff and I, we have devised a three-stage plan which we believe is in the best interest of the player’s health, wellness and performance once the pandemic restrictions are eased,” he added.

“Obviously, there is a lot that goes into planning future tours and tournaments with many stakeholders to consider. However, we believe between four and eight weeks’ build-up before the first match, depending on the format to be played, is a safe time frame.”

While Webb mostly takes care of the physical aspects of players, the coach is equally concerned about how the cricketers are dealing with the current situation mentally.

“In terms of mental health and physical attributes, I think that when you confine someone to their house [for] 24 hours a day, there is always the potential that mental health is affected,” he explained.

“Everyone has the potential to respond differently. There certainly will be some anxiety around the virus now and as the restrictions are slowly released. It’s even more crucial from a mental health point of view that we ensure the players are OK throughout the lockdown and following the release of restrictions. They are people first and cricketers second, and their health is our No. 1 priority. This is also the reason for regular contact throughout the week.”