Wrestling: Vinesh books her ticket to the Worlds

Vinesh Phogat is still the top wrestler in her weight category of 55kg in India. Although she won gold medals at the Asian Games and consecutive gold medals at three Commonwealth Games, there was talk that the competition in her weight category was increasing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But she put all that talk to rest rather comprehensively. The bronze medalist at the 2019 Worlds Championships doesn’t bother much about the kind of opponent she faces, and remains focused on her game plan. On Monday too, she was on target to book her ticket for the next month’s Senior World Championships, scheduled from September 10 to 18 at Belgrade, Serbia, outwrestling U20 world champion Antim Panghal 7-0 in the selection trials here.

Also Read | I almost decided to quit wrestling after Tokyo, says Vinesh Phogat

“I am at my peak even after not having the opportunity to rest after the Birmingham Games early this month. I was confident about winning today. I didn’t have any clue about Antim as it was our first meeting on the mat, and I used all my experience to overpower an energetic opponent,” Vinesh said. “Antim is a good opponent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, she acknowledged that she also considered skipping the trials due to the short time between the trials and the CWG 2022, but she was denied this option.

“Yes, I too wanted to skip the trials but was denied. In the final today, I started in an aggressive mode as I knew this would surely surprise Antim and this idea really worked for me,” said Vinesh, who has won 15 international medals.

Having won her first international medal, a bronze at the Asian Championship in New Delhi in 2013, Vinesh said that a gold medal at the Worlds would complete her cabinet of medals at home.

“I would like to have gold medals for all major events in my cabinet at home so I could feel proud after I retire," said Vinesh, who promised to work hard over the next 11 days at the national camp here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Vinesh, bronze medallist at the 2021 Worlds at Oslo, Sarita Mor has been the most experienced in the 10-member squad for the next month’s championship, and the 27-year-old wrestler is excited and looking forward to yet another medal this time.

“I kept my nerves under control and didn’t allow my rival to take control of me though I couldn’t make use of my favorite technique of counter-attack,” said Sarita after defeating Neelam 4-0. “I am happy to be part of the Indian team and would love to change the colour of my medal at the Worlds.”

Olympian Sonam Malik, who had beaten Sakshi Malik thrice in the trials before losing to her in the trials for the CWG in May here, said that she was looking for a place in the side for the Worlds at all costs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even if Sakshi Di was here today, I would have beaten her too as I wanted to make it to the team at all costs. The loss at the CWG trials was hurting me a lot and I did not want to experience the feeling today,” said Sonam, who won a silver medal at the U20 World Championships at Sofia last week.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old wrestler, who scored a thrilling 2-1 win against Manisha in the final on Monday, said she was fully recovered from her injuries and was aiming for a podium finish next month in Belgrade.

Barring Vinesh, all five wrestlers, who won medals at the CWG 2022, including Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik, Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Rio Olympics bronze medalists Sakshi Malik chose to skip the trials for various reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As far as India’s women wrestling at the Worlds is concerned, Anshu Malik won a silver medal in 2021, whereas Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), Vinesh Phogat (2019) and Sarita Mor (59kg) have won a bronze each. Sushil Kumar (2010) remains India's lone world champion wrestler to date.

SQUAD

Ankush (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shooken (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg) and Priyanka (76kg).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON