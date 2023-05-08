Bad Bunny shows off battle-scarred ‘back’ after fight with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023, pics go viral

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023 on Saturday night in Puerto Rico. After his terrific victory, images of his badly hurt and bruised back with cuts, went viral on social media.

The fight between Bad Bunny and Priest involved the use of a variety of improvised weapons like sticks, chairs, chains, etc. Bad Bunny's body bore the brunt of the brutal attacks by Priest and he showed off the "battle scars" in a post on Instagram. Fans of the star rapper extended their support for him and lauded his hard fought victory over The Judgement Day's star wrestler.

Screengrab of Bad Bunny's post (Instagram)

During the fight, Priest held the upper hand at the start but with the backing of local crowd, Bad Bunny seemingly gained confidence and eventually surpassed the experienced wrestler. Priest couldn't win despite support from Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio who were negated by Savio Vega and Rey Mysterio, to maintain the balance in the match.

Before taking to the ring, Bad Bunny marked his entry to the arena with an energetic music theme. He held a Puerto Rican kendo stick, had steel chain around his neck and the crowd went crazy for their local hero while fireworks and laser show added to his bold avatar. Videos of his electric entrance theme went viral on social media.

Earlier, during a press conference to promote the fight between Bad Bunny and Priest, the rapper had slapped the WWE wrestler. An enraged Priest had then picked a chair and made a swift move to beat Bad Bunny but Triple H had come to the rescue and calmed things down. The ugly episode had spiced up the high-octane fight between both superstars at Backlash 2023.

Interestingly, in 2021, Bad Bunny had teamed up with Priest in a match against The Miz and John Morrison.

Meanwhile in other matches at WWE Backlash 2023, Cody Rhodes conquered Brock Lesnar. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained her title against Zelina Vega in a head-to-head fight. WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair retained her title by surpassing Iyo Sky. Seth Rollins overpowered The Nigerian Giant Omos. United States Champion Austin Theory overcame Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match. The Bloodline members namely Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso defeated Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

