“What a man”: Rhea Ripley's backs Dominik Mysterio amid feud

Professional wrestling stables, Judgement Day and Latino World Order (LWO) have been involved in a bitter feud in WWE for quite some time now. The rivalry began with The Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio regular insults towards his father Rey Mysterio who later joined hands with Legado Del Fantasma and revived LWO. But in recent times, the bitter fights have led to major involvement of other members from both groups. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)

In the recent episode of SmackDown, Dominik was seen snatching rival group LWO's shirt from a fan and tearing it up. As Rhea Ripley and Dominik are known to back and support each other being part of The Judgment Day, Ripley took to Instagram and lauded Dominik's daring act. The Eradicator posted, "What a man" in Instagram story while sharing a video of the audacious moment.

Screengrab of Rhea Ripley's story(Instagram)

However on Friday night SmackDown, LWO's Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega had defeated Dominik and Ripley.

But Ripley took revenge at WWE Backlash 2023 as she successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship title against Vega. The LWO member competed against Ripley in front of her home crowd in Puerto Rico. But despite incredible home support towards Vega, Ripley dominated the local favourite and triumphed over her with a Riptide in the climax of the high voltage fight.

After Ripley's terrific victory at Backlash, Dominik took to Twitter and acknowledged her. He quoted a video of Ripley's winning moment and wrote "Mami".

Meanwhile, Ripley has been picked into Raw in the 2023 WWE and it remains to be seen what would happen to her SmackDown Women's Championship title. Since Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been drafted to SmackDown, there are speculations that the two superstars might swap their titles when the new roster comes into effect.