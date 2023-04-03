Bianca Belair overpowers Asuka to retain WWE Raw Women's Champion title at WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain WWE Raw Women's Champion title on night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. With the win, Belair emerged victorious at The Show of Shows for the third time in her career.

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39(Twitter)

Asuka made her entrance to the arena in her mystique costume along with other similarly dressed masked performers. While Bianca's entrance theme involved several girl performers dancing to the tune of music while waving their braids.

In the initial stages of the fight, Belair tried to pin Asuka into submission but the Japanese wrestler escaped. Later Asuka locked The EST of WWE and tried to pin her but Belair survived.

Belair then knocked down Asuka with a power-bomb outside the ring and dragged her opponent into the ring. While Bianca again tried to win over her by pinfall, Asuka kicked out to remain alive in the match.

Asuka then tried to win the head-to-head fight by performing an ankle lock on Belair but the strong EST of WWE survived to remain alive in the match.

The Raw women's champion showcased her exceptional strength in the ring and had several moments where she held the upper hand. But Asuka succeeded in surviving being pinned through kick outs multiple times. Asuka's persistence kept frustrating Belair.

The Japanese wrestler menacingly smiled through her troubled situations and did a turnaround multiple times in the match. At one moment, Asuka looked like winning with a sensational lock on her opponent but Belair overpowered her and performed the KOD to retain the title.

Meanwhile, in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title by defeating Cody Rhodes. Reigns' win was mired in controversy as it saw interference by The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and The Usos who played crucial roles in helping The Tribal Chief in the match.

In other important matches of night two, Brock Lesnar conquered The Nigerian Giant Omos in a one-on-one fight. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shotzi and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville via submission in the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag-team match. Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship title by surpassing Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match. In the classic Hell in a Cell match, Edge decimated Finn Balor.