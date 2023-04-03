Edge decimates Finn Balor to win Hell in a Cell match at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

Edge decimated Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell match on night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. Edge after the win over Finn Balor(Twitter)

Both wrestlers made a surreal entry to the arena. WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a rousing entrance to the ring. While Finn Balor marked his appearance in a supernatural avatar "The Demon".

In the start of the match, Edge took out a steel chair from under the ring while Balor took out a steel rod and started whipping it on his opponent. Then, Balor launched a volley of kicks and punches, slamming Edge across the cage.

But Edge turned things around in his favour soon. Edge took out a rod with which he beat The Demon. He then trapped Balor by piercing two rods through the cage. Edge kicked and punched Balor while he was still trapped and proceeded to take out a table from under the ring.

Balor somehow managed to free himself and slammed Edge on the stairs of the ring. Later, he slammed Edge through the table that the WWE Hall Of Famer had set up. Balor then threw a couple of chairs on the body of Edge.

Edge then took out an iron ladder from under the ring and threw it on Balor, knocking him down in the ring. The referee was prompted to call a medical team for checking on Balor.

While Balor was down in the ring, Edge setup the steel ladder to further up the ante against The Demon. Meanwhile, Balor shocked Edge and woke up to take things under his control. Balor got the upper hand with a series of dominating moves on Edge. And the WWE Hall Of Famer survived a close call in The Demon's effort at pinning him.

Meanwhile, Balor climbed the ladder to launch himself on Edge. But Edge got up on his feet and took down The Demon. Minutes later, Edge set up a table in the ring which was however, used by Balor initially to his advantage. While Edge lay on the table, Balor climbed the cage and launched himself on his opponent. But Edge moved aside and The Demon ended up hurting himself by breaking through the table.

Edge kept grabbing hold of weapons and slammed Balor multiple times with a chair. It eventually proved to be too much on The Demon who lost the match as Edge pinned both his shoulders.