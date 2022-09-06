Twitter loves the new 'shredded' Braun Strowman as The Monster Among Men makes strong return to WWE

Braun Strowman put an end to the speculations as he made a strong return to WWE in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. The former Universal Champion crashed to the scene during a eight-men Fatal Four Way tag team match, the outcome of which would determine the number one contender for the undisputed tag team championship. The match was between The Street Profits, The New Day, Los Latharios and Alpha Academy.

Strowman made his entry midway during the match and launched a scathing attack on all the eight superstars. Three WWE security staffs also faced Strowman's wrath, as they tried to take The Monster Among Men away from the ringside.

Strowman's return was loved by fans present at the arena, and the same was felt on Twitter.

The last time Strowman wrestled in WWE was back at WrestleMania Backlash 2021 in a Triple Threat action for the WWE Championship. However, Bobby Lashley, who held the title then, went on to claim a victory.

Following the PPV, Strowman was released from the promotion in June 2021 and was mostly seen fighting in independent circuit under his real name Adam Scherr.

We are yet to know what WWE has instore for The Monster Among Men in his second stint, but ever since Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative several released superstars have made a return to the promotion.

